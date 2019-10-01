In a recent maternity photo shoot in El Campo, Texas, photographer Cristal Malek captured adorable portraits of expectant parents Cozette and Boudreaux, a pair of undeniably charming French Bulldogs. Just as you might expect in professional maternity photos, mother-to-be Cozette struck a number of poses that accentuated her baby bump(s) and highlighted her pre-labor glow.

While Malek has photographed pets before (she specializes in several genres of photography), this marked her first maternity shoot featuring a canine couple. Judging by the wonderful outcome, however, it looks as though she’s been capturing these sessions professionally for some time. The series of images from the shoot include an announcement (complete with a sign), as well as a heart-shaped belly rub and a classic long, flowing dress drop, among others. One of the highlights involves Cozette preparing for motherhood while reading a copy of “What To Expect When You’re Expecting.”

Forgive me for saying so, but I’m pretty certain this maternity session would even make Randy Jackson say, “It’s gonna be a yes from me, dog.”

Be sure to follow the proud parents and their three little puppies on Instagram (@cozette_boudreaux), and you can find more of Cristal Malek’s work via the links below:

Cristal Malek Photography: Website | Instagram | Facebook

All images used with the artist’s permission.