The brand who lives where “style meets functionality” is back at it again. Today, WANDRD has officially announced its next venture in the photography world with the addition of 3 new sets of Straps; The WANDRD Wrist ($29), Sling ($54), and Neck Strap ($24). I had the chance to test these guys out briefly last week, and like the press releases will express below, they are quite impressive with a pretty large weight capacity, and a lifetime guarantee to boot. While the concepts are nothing new to the world of photography, there is something to be said about the look when combined with any one of their bags or backpacks. So let’s have a look at all three press releases below.

Wrist Strap

The WANDRD Wrist Strap ($29) is the perfect low-profile safety tether for any camera, protecting your precious (and oh-so expensive) gear from accidental drops while on the go. And speaking of drops, if you do accidentally drop your camera our self-tightening hardware system locks the strap to your wrist. The high-quality custom hardware was designed to easily attach to any camera and is an anchor-less system, meaning you’ll never have to leave any hardware behind. Built with our recycled “soft touch” nylon, the Wrist Strap is as comfortable as it is durable.

**Caution. When you wear the wrist strap it’s so stylish that it will bring all the boys/girls/dogs to the yard… whatever you want in the yard.**

FEATURES

Universal Camera Attachment System

Custom WANDRD Aluminum Clips

Hypalon attachment loops Rated to 75lbs

Easily adjustable system that fits any wrist size

Auto-locking system that secures the camera to the wrist if dropped

Carry anything from a point and shoot to a DSLR

SPECIFICATIONS

SKU STRP-WS-BK-1 UPC 850008909702 PRODUCT LINE ACCESSORIES MAX LENGTH 13.25” (33.6 CM) WIDTH .75” 1.9 CM) MATERIALS RECYCLED SOFT TOUCH NYLON / HYPALON / ALUMINUM COLORS BLACK WARRANTY LIFETIME GUARANTEE

Sling Strap

The WANDRD Sling Strap ($54) is an absolute workhorse of a camera strap that can be carried three different ways – sling, neck, or shoulder carry. With two lightning-quick adjusters, you can rapidly switch between carrying modes so your camera is comfortably in tow — whether you’re simply strolling through town or dangling from Dawn Wall in Yosemite. The high-quality custom hardware was designed to easily attach to any camera and is an anchor-less system, meaning you’ll never have to leave any hardware behind. The recycled “soft touch” nylon, built-in flathead tool, and non-slip silicone print all ensure the strap is nothing but a pleasure to use..

FEATURES

Universal Camera Attachment System

Custom WANDRD Aluminum Clips

Hypalon attachment loops Rated to 100lbs Easily adjustable system that fits any wrist size

Neck Carry

Shoulder Carry

Sling Carry

Custom non-slip Silicone print

Carry anything from a point and shoot to a Pro DSLR

Built-in Flat-Head tool

Custom Dual Quick Adjustment System

SPECIFICATIONS

SKU STRP-SS-BK-1 UPC 850008909689 PRODUCT LINE ACCESSORIES MAX LENGTH 46.75” (118.7 CM) MINIMUM LENGTH 29” (73.6 CM) WIDTH 1.25” (3.2 CM) MATERIALS RECYCLED SOFT TOUCH NYLON / HYPALON / ALUMINUM / SILICONE COLORS BLACK WARRANTY LIFETIME GUARANTEE

Neck Strap

The WANDRD Neck Strap ($24) is a simple yet dialed solution for smaller point & shoot style cameras. Our high-quality custom hardware was designed to easily attach to any camera and is an anchor-less system, meaning you’ll never have to leave any hardware behind. You can also use the Neck Strap to carry your keys, wallet, or soccer-mom whistle.

FEATURES

Universal Camera Attachment System

Custom WANDRD Aluminum Clips

Hypalon attachment loops Rated to 75lbs

Minimalistic carry for small film cameras and point and shoot

SPECIFICATIONS

SKU STRP-NS-BK-1 UPC 850008909696 PRODUCT LINE ACCESSORIES MAX LENGTH 15” (38.1 CM) WIDTH .4” (1 CM) MATERIALS RECYCLED SOFT TOUCH NYLON / HYPALON / ALUMINUM COLORS BLACK WARRANTY LIFETIME GUARANTEE

You can find more information on each item on the official WANDRD Website later today.