The brand who lives where “style meets functionality” is back at it again. Today, WANDRD has officially announced its next venture in the photography world with the addition of 3 new sets of Straps; The WANDRD Wrist ($29), Sling ($54), and Neck Strap ($24). I had the chance to test these guys out briefly last week, and like the press releases will express below, they are quite impressive with a pretty large weight capacity, and a lifetime guarantee to boot. While the concepts are nothing new to the world of photography, there is something to be said about the look when combined with any one of their bags or backpacks. So let’s have a look at all three press releases below.
Wrist Strap
The WANDRD Wrist Strap ($29) is the perfect low-profile safety tether for any camera, protecting your precious (and oh-so expensive) gear from accidental drops while on the go. And speaking of drops, if you do accidentally drop your camera our self-tightening hardware system locks the strap to your wrist. The high-quality custom hardware was designed to easily attach to any camera and is an anchor-less system, meaning you’ll never have to leave any hardware behind. Built with our recycled “soft touch” nylon, the Wrist Strap is as comfortable as it is durable.
FEATURES
- Universal Camera Attachment System
- Custom WANDRD Aluminum Clips
- Hypalon attachment loops Rated to 75lbs
- Easily adjustable system that fits any wrist size
- Auto-locking system that secures the camera to the wrist if dropped
- Carry anything from a point and shoot to a DSLR
SPECIFICATIONS
|SKU
|STRP-WS-BK-1
|UPC
|850008909702
|PRODUCT LINE
|ACCESSORIES
|MAX LENGTH
|13.25” (33.6 CM)
|WIDTH
|.75” 1.9 CM)
|MATERIALS
|RECYCLED SOFT TOUCH NYLON / HYPALON / ALUMINUM
|COLORS
|BLACK
|WARRANTY
|LIFETIME GUARANTEE
Sling Strap
The WANDRD Sling Strap ($54) is an absolute workhorse of a camera strap that can be carried three different ways – sling, neck, or shoulder carry. With two lightning-quick adjusters, you can rapidly switch between carrying modes so your camera is comfortably in tow — whether you’re simply strolling through town or dangling from Dawn Wall in Yosemite. The high-quality custom hardware was designed to easily attach to any camera and is an anchor-less system, meaning you’ll never have to leave any hardware behind. The recycled “soft touch” nylon, built-in flathead tool, and non-slip silicone print all ensure the strap is nothing but a pleasure to use..
FEATURES
- Universal Camera Attachment System
- Custom WANDRD Aluminum Clips
- Hypalon attachment loops Rated to 100lbs Easily adjustable system that fits any wrist size
- Neck Carry
- Shoulder Carry
- Sling Carry
- Custom non-slip Silicone print
- Carry anything from a point and shoot to a Pro DSLR
- Built-in Flat-Head tool
- Custom Dual Quick Adjustment System
SPECIFICATIONS
|SKU
|STRP-SS-BK-1
|UPC
|850008909689
|PRODUCT LINE
|ACCESSORIES
|MAX LENGTH
|46.75” (118.7 CM)
|MINIMUM LENGTH
|29” (73.6 CM)
|WIDTH
|1.25” (3.2 CM)
|MATERIALS
|RECYCLED SOFT TOUCH NYLON / HYPALON / ALUMINUM / SILICONE
|COLORS
|BLACK
|WARRANTY
|LIFETIME GUARANTEE
Neck Strap
The WANDRD Neck Strap ($24) is a simple yet dialed solution for smaller point & shoot style cameras. Our high-quality custom hardware was designed to easily attach to any camera and is an anchor-less system, meaning you’ll never have to leave any hardware behind. You can also use the Neck Strap to carry your keys, wallet, or soccer-mom whistle.
FEATURES
- Universal Camera Attachment System
- Custom WANDRD Aluminum Clips
- Hypalon attachment loops Rated to 75lbs
- Minimalistic carry for small film cameras and point and shoot
SPECIFICATIONS
|SKU
|STRP-NS-BK-1
|UPC
|850008909696
|PRODUCT LINE
|ACCESSORIES
|MAX LENGTH
|15” (38.1 CM)
|WIDTH
|.4” (1 CM)
|MATERIALS
|RECYCLED SOFT TOUCH NYLON / HYPALON / ALUMINUM
|COLORS
|BLACK
|WARRANTY
|LIFETIME GUARANTEE
You can find more information on each item on the official WANDRD Website later today.
