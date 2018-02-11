Voigtlander Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony E-Mount Price Reveal & Pre-Order

good 35mm lens is sort of a building block piece for any photographic kit, and there is no shortage of options for most. Outfitting your camera with a high quality and fast 35mm that has some character, something unusual, is a bit more difficult, but it’s precisely that space that Voigtlander looks to fill with the new Voigtlander Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4 Lens for Sony E-mount. And it’s finally ready for pre-order here in the US, with a price of $799

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16

High Refractive Glass

Manual Focus Design

Minimum Focus Distance: 11.8″

10-Blade Diaphragm

Contacts Transfer Exif Data

This makes Voigtlander’s 7th e-mount lens, and it’s first 35mm. As is typical with Voigtlander, as tradition dictates, the first number of lenses for the mount were very wide, with a 10mm, 12mm, 15mm, and then a 40mm followed by the 65mm f/2 Macro APO-Lanthar, a lens for which we’ll have a review coming shortly.



While 40mm is around the same foal lenght, moving specifically into that space means going up against a lot of competition. On the higher end of that pricing scale there’s the Sony Distagon T* FE 35mm f/1.4 ZA coming in at $1,598, but it’s a far different beast of a lens.

Closer in kind and in price sees the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon EF and MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens at $1,000, and even more closely is the Rokinon AF 35mm f/1.4 FE which is the same price as the Voigtlander. However, all of those are autofocus lenses where the Voigtlander is not. They all are also a lot larger than the Voigtlander, which is truly a tiny pocketable thing. Voigtlander lenses tend to have a distinct look to them, and that look will be welcomed by many E-mount shooters.

While this is a standard prime focal length for FE mount the lens turns into a 52.5mm equivalent focal length when used on any Sony APS-C E-mount body like an a6500. With high refractive index glass is suppresses much of the spherical aberration though the company seems adamant it won’t remove the smooth aesthetic it’s known for. It also has a 10-blade diaphragm and a min focus distance of just shy of 1ft.

