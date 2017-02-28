Voigtländer Announces Three Full Frame E-mount Lenses

Cosina has been manufacturing products under the Voigtländer name since the late 90’s including 35mm SLRs, rangefinders like the Bessa R4M, and medium format bodies such as the Bessa III. In today’s market, Voigtländer is known for their Mirco Four Thirds, E-Mount, and Leica M-Mount lenses.

Recently at CP+, apo: APO-Lanthar 65mm F2 Aspherical Macro, Nokton 40mm F1.2 Aspherical & Nokton 35mm F1.4 lenses designed for optimal performance with Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras.

Voigtländer APO-Macro Lanthar 65mm f/2 Aspherical E-mount Lens

The APO-Macro Lanthar 65mm f/2 Aspherical lens features an all metal construction and manual iris and focus. The M-mount variant was first shown at Photokina 2016, but the lens has since undergone exterior design changes.

A physical aperture ring is included with 1/3EV hard stops and is positioned at the far end of the lens. Like Voigtländer’s f/0.95 M4/3 lens range the iris can be selected to be either clicked or de-click if you are shooting video.

It has a 1:2 magnification ratio, with a minimum focus distance of 31 cm. The f/2.0 aperture produces a very shallow depth of field and lets in more light than many similar focal length macro lenses. The red, green and blue flashes pay homage to the older and much sought after 125/2.5 APO-Lanthar.

Voigtländer NOKTON 40mm f/1.2 Aspherical E-Mount Lens

The Nokton 40mm f/1.2 Aspherical is a fast, ‘normal’ prime lens for the Sony E-mount designed to offer excellent image quality across the entire frame. Physically similar to the 65mm macro, the 40mm is a more compact much brighter lens. In case you have had your eye older Voigtländer 40mm f/1.4 the new lens is based on the older model. Per Cosina, this is the fastest 40mm full-frame lens ever made.

The lens close focuses to just under 16 inches (40 centimeters). The aperture click mechanism is designed to be quieter so that aperture can be adjusted during movie recording without being audible.

Voigtländer NOKTON 35mm f/1.4 E-Mount Lens

Designed to be lightweight and portable, the Nokton 35mm f/1.4 is based on the VM Mount Nokton Classic 35mm f/1.4; with an optimized optical formula specifically for E-mount. The Nokton Classic 35mm is designed to include some aberrations when shot wide open to produce distinct blur, but offering enhanced sharpness when stopped down. Like the APO-Macro lens, the Classic Nokton nods to its APO-Lanthar heritage with the engraved markings on its lens barrel.

The new lenses offered by Voigtländer have a specialized optical formula specific for Sony E-Mount cameras. Apparently, there is a distinct difference when shooting M-Mount glass on Sony Cameras vs Leica. The lenses over something else over there M-Mount counterparts, electrical contacts that communicate EXIF to the camera body. All three of the lenses will be released later and no pricing information is yet available.