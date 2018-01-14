Videography Tips | Adding Recorded Sounds To Videos

Digital filmmaking is on the incline. The quality of video consumer devices are capable of recording has risen to a point where amateurs can achieve close to professional results with their DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

YouTube and Vimeo add to the video appeal in offering a platform where anyone’s work can be seen. As budding videographers grow their visual skills, though, they must not neglect audio. Audio is make-or-break, but novices will frequently let it fall by the wayside.

Using high-quality microphones is essential, but the mic you use on the characters or subjects in a video may not catch sounds to match with everything that is happening in a scene. Or, the actual sound may just be unimpressive and you, the filmmaker, could enhance production value by making a new one. This is where another type of recording called “Foley sound” comes in handy.

‘Foley sound’ is recording audio to match visual events separate from the video recording. Often, the sound recorded will be produced using something totally different from what is pictured. In the film industry, there are ‘Foley artists’ whose career consists of providing Foley sound for video productions.

DSLRguide has shared an informative video to help add Foley sound to your bag of tricks. They walk through why audio is so important, which microphones they’re using, what types of sounds need replacing and give some ideas of how to create an appropriate sound. After all, “often the right sound isn’t the real sound.”

Check out the video below, and for more from DSLRguide pay a visit to their YouTube channel and website.