This morning, Venus Optics Laowa have announced the launch of a 1.4x Full Frame Expander and 1.33x Rear Anamorphic Adapter with a PL-PL mount and an MSRP of $999/pc USD.

Laowa 1.33x Rear Anamorphic Adapter

When pairing with the OOOM, Laowa 1.33X Rear Anamorphic Adapter allows expanding your filming canvas to a 2.35:1 cinematic widescreen ratio in a 16:9 sensor while retaining the resolution. Although it does not produce oval bokeh and expands the horizontal field of view like front anamorphic lenses do, it still introduces cinematic characters over your spherical lenses and creates a distinctive look on the flares and bokeh.

There will be a half-stop light impact on the lens after the anamorphic adapter is installed.

Laowa 1.4x Full Frame Expander

Laowa 1.4X Full Frame Expander expands the coverage from Super35 into full-frame without affecting its image quality. Outstanding from other expanders in the market, the Laowa 1.4x Expander is designed to offset the aberrations found on the OOOM and maintains its vintage characters and excellent optical performance.

There will be a 1-stop light loss and 1.4x impact on the focal range, making OOOM a 35-140mm T4 lens. A quick switch button is designed on the OOOM to allow easy conversion of focal length & t-stop scale.

Simple Back Focus Adjustment

Laowa specially designed a back-focus-adjusting mechanism on the 1.4x Expander which replaces the time-consuming and tedious procedure of back focus adjustments by shims.

High Build-Quality with Protective Case

The 1.33x Adapter and 1.4x Expander are built with metal which is durable for different challenging filming environments. A protective case would also be provided for individual adaptors or bundles for safe transport.

Clearance Check Tool

Laowa 1.33x Rear Anamorphic Adapter and 1.4x Full Frame Expander can be used with other cine lenses in the market. Tools are available for clearance checks. Users may print out and compare the mount part of their lenses to ensure compatibility.

List of compatible lenses with Laowa 1.33x Rear Anamorphic Adapter

**Some lenses may need to remove the rear plates List of compatible lenses with Laowa 1.4x Full Frame Expander

**Some lenses may need to remove the rear plates Angenieux 28-340mm Optimo Zoom T3.2

Angenieux 24-290mm Optimo Zoom T2.8



Carl Zeiss Supreme Prime 25 mm T1.5 Angenieux Optimo Style 16-40mm T2.8 Zoom Angenieux Optimo Style 30-76mm T2.8 ZoomCarl Zeiss Supreme Prime 25 mm T1.5 Carl Zeiss Supreme Prime 29 mm T1.5 Carl Zeiss Supreme Prime 35 mm T1.5

Carl Zeiss Supreme Prime 50 mm T1.5

Carl Zeiss Supreme Prime 85 mm T1.5

Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 15mm T2.9

Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 18 mm T2.9

Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 25 mm T2.1 Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 28 mm T2.1

Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 35 mm T2.1

Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 50 mm T2.1

Carl Zeiss Compact Prime 85 mm T2.1

ARRI 18-80mm Alura Studio Zoom T2.6

ARRI 45-250MM T2.6 Angenieux EZ-2 15-40mm T2.0

Angenieux EZ-1 30-90mm T2.0 Angenieux EZ-1 45-135MM T3

Angenieux EZ2 FF 22-60mm T3

Canon CN-E 15.5-47mm T2.8 L S Wide-Angle Cinema Zoom

Canon CN-E 30-105mm T2.8 L S Telephoto Cinema Zoom ARRI Ultra Prime 85mm T1.9

Carl Zeiss Supreme Prime 29 mm T1.5

Carl Zeiss Cinema Zoom 15-30mm



Technical Specifications

Laowa 1.33X Rear Anamorphic Adapter Squeeze Ratio 1.33x Image Circle Diameter ø29mm Diameter ø89mm Length 55mm Weight 270g Mounts PL-PL (more variances to be released later)

Laowa 1.4X Full Frame Expander Focal Length Extension 1.4x With 25-100 focal length 35-140mm With 25-100 T-stop range 4-32 Image Circle Diameter ø46.5mm Diameter ø89mm Length 57.5mm Weight 330g Mounts PL-PL (more variances to be released later)

