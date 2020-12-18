Venus Optics has announced the second Laowa ultra-wide-angle lens with “Zero-D” for Micro Four Thirds cameras, Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT. This “Zero-D” lens is extremely compact (4.4oz, 125g) and has a 96° Angle of view that makes it perfect for anyone who prefers a lightweight setup.

Extra Lightweight and Tiny Versatile Lens

Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is an ultra-wide & ultra-fast prime lens with a 35mm equivalent focal length of around 20mm. With the enthusiastic response for the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT and 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, we decided to take a step forward to a relatively more versatile focal length but retain and further refine the outstanding optical design.

The 10mm lens is extremely compact and light in weight. It is compressed to be 1.61” (41mm) long and weighs only around 4.4oz (125g). The lens is designed with a 49mm filter thread which gives additional portability for screw-in filters. Its compactness makes itself comfortable for those who do videos with gimbals or handheld, avoiding excessive shaking. Photographers could bring it anywhere without taking up much space in the pocket.

“Zero-Distortion” with a more natural wide-angle perspective

Despite the small size, the lens consists of 11 elements in 7 groups with three pieces of extra-low dispersion glasses. As the second MFT lens in the line-up of ‘Zero-D’, it features an excellent control of the optical distortion which is commonly found in ultra-wide-angle lenses. Thanks to this optical advantage, this lens performs well with architectural and interior photography. The effort on post-production can be saved. A 10mm focal length also provides a more natural wide-angle look with 96° AoV.

Auto and Fast Aperture

Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is assembled with a CPU chip and motor which allows the adjustment of aperture via the camera body. The focus magnifier will be triggered for easier focusing when rotating the focus ring. The metadata will be stored on EXIF as well.

Having the advantages brought by the ultra-fast f/2 aperture, the lens also delivers clear and crisp images in dimly lit situations. It works ideally in nightscape shooting and astrophotography. Moreover, it can easily render a creamy look at the out-of-focus area.

Technical Specifications

Optical Structure

MTF Chart

Your Next Affordable Pocket “Must-Have”

As an ultra-wide-angle that is compact, fast, and built with “Zero-Distortion”, the 10mm is definitely the “must-have” item that every MFT user should keep in their pocket.

Recommended Retail Price in the US (without tax) is USD $399/pc. Pricing may vary in different countries.

The Laowa10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is currently available to pre-order on the official website of Venus Optics (http://www.venuslens.net/) and their authorized resellers.

Sample Images

Check Pricing & Availability of Laowa Zero-D Lenses Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon