Vazen has unveiled the 85mm T2.8 1.8X anamorphic lens, one of the lightest & sharpest 1.8x anamorphic lens for full-frame PL/EF cinema cameras.

The new Vazen 85mm T2.8 is a new LF line-up released by Vazen and is designed to cover large format cinema cameras like Red Monstro, Alexa LF, Kinefinity Mavo LF and Z-CAM E2-F8 fully. A 55mm and 105mm lens is also in works to complete a 3-lens set (in phase 1). These 2 focal lengths are due to ship in late 2020.

The new 85mm features a super compact and lightweight design. Weighing merely 3.28 pounds (1.49kg) and 6.89” long (17.5cm), it is currently the world’s lightest and smallest 1.8x anamorphic lens for full-frame cameras and its compactness allows it to be balanced on gimbals and rigs very easily. The lens is designed with an 86mm front filter thread for easy installation of ND filters or diopters. The front diameter is a standard 95mm for matte box mounting. The entire lens is built up of aluminum and the independent aperture and focus rings are incorporated with 0.8 mod cine gears. These parameters are expected to be consistent with the rest of the focal lengths for easy lens switching on set. The lens is available in an interchangeable PL and EF mount. Both mounts can be found with the lens in a Vazen hard case.

All the Vazen 1.8x anamorphic lenses feature a front anamorphic design. It delivers a buttery smooth oval bokeh, signature blue, but not oversaturated, horizontal flare and the widescreen cinematic look. The lens delivered outstanding sharpness, even at wide open, which is unparalleled by other PL/EF anamorphic lenses with a similar squeeze ratio.

Vazen chose to adopt a 1.8x squeeze design to balance the anamorphic characters as well as the resolution of the image. The 1.8x squeeze can produce a cinematic widescreen 2.39:1 aspect when paired up with 4:3 sensors. When paired up with 16:9 sensors, much less data (than 2X anamorphic lens) is needed to be cropped away to create the desired 2.39:1 ratio.

The large image circle is capable of covering Red Monstro 8K HD and also Alexa Mini LF opengate with no vignetting. The lens also features an ultra-wide 50° horizontal field of view and the closest focusing distance is 3.8” from the sensor.

Technical Specifications

Focal Length – 85mm

T-stop range – T/2.8 – T/16

Angle of View – Around 50°

Format Compatibility – Full Frame and Super35

Filter Thread – 86mm

Front Diameter – 95mm

Min. Focusing Distance – 1.15 m (3.8 feet)

Dimensions – Φ 9.5 x 17.5 cm

Weight – 1.49 kg (3.28 lbs)

Mounts – PL / EF (User Interchangeable)

Sample Footage Shot With the Vazen 85mm T2.8 1.8x FF Anamorphic

Pricing & Availability

The lens is currently only available to order from the Vazen website but it should start showing up on the usual retailers in the United States once it’s available to ship in late August. (Free Priority shipping provided.) The retail price in the US is $8,000 and Purchase discounts for 85mm owners will be available when the other 2 focal lengths are released.

