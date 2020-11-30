Vazen has announced the pricing and shipping availability of the Vazen 65mm T2 1.8x Anamorphic Lens for Micro Four Thirds (M43) cameras. In addition to the previously launched 28mm and 40mm, the whole Micro Four Thirds 1.8x Anamorphic lens set is now completed.

[Related Reading: Vazen Launches the 28mm t/2.2 1.8x Anamorphic Lens for Micro Four Thirds Cameras]

All the Vazen 1.8x anamorphic lenses feature a front anamorphic design. It delivers a buttery smooth oval bokeh, signature blue but not overly saturated, horizontal flare, and the widescreen cinematic look. The lens delivered an outstanding sharpness, even at wide open, which is unmatched by other anamorphic lenses with a similar squeeze ratio. Vazen chose to adopt a 1.8x squeeze design to balance the anamorphic characters as well as the resolution of the image. The 1.8x produces a stronger anamorphic character than 1.33x / 1.5x anamorphic lenses. And when it’s paired up with 16:9 sensors, much less data (vs 2X anamorphic lens) is needed to be cropped away to create the desired 2.39:1 ratio.

The Vazen 1.8x works best with 4:3 ratio sensors like Panasonic GH5, Z-CAM E2, Panasonic BGH1 to produce the cinematic 2.39:1 ratio. It also works well with Blackmagic Pocket 4k cinema cameras.

The lens is designed with a 86mm filter thread and 95mm front diameter. Both aperture and focus rings are built with 0.8 mod gears.

[Related Reading: Vazen Launches the 85mm T2.8 1.8X Anamorphic Lens Cine Lens in PL/EF Mount]

Technical Specifications

Focal Length – 65mm

T-stop range – T/2 – T/16

Angle of View – Around 33°

Format Compatibility – Micro Four Thirds

Filter Thread – 86mm

Front Diameter – 95mm

Min. Focusing Distance – 1.09 m (3.6 feet)

Dimensions – Φ 105 x 185 mm

Weight – 1.68 kg (3.70 lbs)

Mounts – MFT

Price – $3,250

For more information about Vazen, please visit the official product page here.

Pricing & Availability

The lens is currently available to order from authorized resellers and on the Vazen website. It is available to ship immediately.

The retail price in US is $3,250. A $400 discount will be offered to any existing Vazen 40mm / 28mm owners.

Adorama | B&H | Amazon