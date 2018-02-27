Ultimate Photography Bundle 2018 | Take Photos You Are Proud Of

Ultimate-Bundles.com is bringing us their 2018 Ultimate Photography Bundle filled with an entire collection of amazing e-courses, e-books, and tools for photographers at all stages in their careers! Purchase it now for $97 (originally at $5,000) for one week only!

what is in the ultimate photography bundle?

This bundle is comprised of a digital collection of ebooks, online courses, and editing tools for beginners & experts. These products are made and normally sold individually by expert photographers but Ultimate Bundles has packaged them together for a huge discount for one week only! Here is what comes in the bundle:

26 e-Books

21 e-Courses (including our best-selling Lighting 101)

10 tools

7 bonus offers

Getting started guide

learn the a-z’s of photography from credible educators

Contributors to the bundle have been featured in the NY Times, Time Magazine, Discovery Channel and beyond! Many of them are paid thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars for a single session and you get access to their tutorials for just $97. Here are some of the brilliant instructors and courses available in the bundle:

Pye Jirsa – Lighting 101

David Molnar – Photoshop For Portrait Photographers

Zach & Jody Gray – In-Camera Light

Cole’s Classroom – Lightroom Presets

Digital Photography School – The Essential Guide To Black & White Photography

& So Much More

For just $97 you will gain access to top-of-the-line photography tutorials, e-books, and training videos to kick-off, jumpstart, or develop your career! That is a $5,030.63 value ranging from topics like editing, lighting, and so much more! This is beyond a huge bargain for those aspiring to grow their business to new heights or develop one at speed through the power of the right education!

Purchase it here for $97 and receive invaluable education for a fraction of the cost – offer expires in one week so hurry now and start taking photos you are proud to share!