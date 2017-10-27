New Workshop - Unscripted!

Two New ‘Star’ Series Lenses From Pentax Announced | 50mm f/1.4 SDM AW & 11-18mm f/2.8

By Holly Roa on October 27th 2017

Pentax’s most hyped product may be their digital medium format 645Z, but their full-frame and APS-C offerings are still of interest to those not enmeshed in the Big Two of DSLRs. They’ve just announced two new lenses in their prestige ‘star’ (★) line, an APS-C 11-18mm f/2.8 and full-frame HD Pentax-D FA 50mm f/1.4 SDM AW. These lenses are designed specifically for high-resolution photography and will pair nicely with the 36.4 megapixel K-1.

SLR Lounge is at PhotoPlus Expo 2017 bringing you first looks at new technology; enjoy these photos from the expo floor with your tech specs!

HD PENTAX-D FA★50mm F1.4 SDM AW Specs

• PENTAX K-mount covering the image circle of a 35mm-format full-frame image sensor
• Newly developed ring-shaped SDM (Supersonic Direct-drive Motor) for faster, quieter AF operation
• AW (All-Weather) construction to prevent intrusion of dust and rain and ideal for use in demanding shooting conditions
• Minimum shooting distance of 0.4 meters
• Note: this is an updated version of the reference product shown at CP+ 2017
• Availability: Scheduled for the spring of 2018

HD PENTAX-DA★ 11-18mm F2.8 Specs

•PENTAX K-mount covering the image circle of an APS-C-format image sensor
• High-performance Star-series model providing excellent resolution even at open aperture
• Large-aperture, ultra-wide-angle zoom lens with a maximum aperture of F2.8 (fixed) and an angle of view between 17mm and 27.5mm (in the 35mm format)
• Availability: Scheduled for the summer of 2018

It had been previously rumored that Ricoh would be ramping down Pentax products, but these forward-looking lenses could offer a bit of hope to Pentax shooters fearing their camera’s obsolescence.

We’d like to extend a special thanks to B&H for their sponsorship of this trip, allowing us to bring you coverage of all the best and new from PhotoPlus 2017.

