‘Transient’ | A 4K Storm Chasing Film That’s More Riveting Than ‘Justice League’
There are pieces of media that you consume like extras in a film – you see them in your peripheral vision and the world looks busier and fuller with them, but if we’re honest, they don’t register, and you won’t remember them. Any of you who have scrolled through Instagram, Tinder profiles, or even just the news will know that it takes a little something to stand out in a world that’s assaulting you with stimuli. And if it is something that stands out you seek, this is it.
There are pieces of video footage and then there are pieces of cinema, and this is the latter. Over the years we’ve featured a number of timelapses and videos that highlight the tech of today, and while many of them are amazing, ‘Transient’ by Dustin Farrell stands apart.
It is a compilation of the best bits of his storm chasing efforts throughout the summer of 2017, and it watches like a highlight reel of Planet Earth 2 set to the music you’d hear during the hero’s resurrection scene in the last battle of some DC movie. I’d wager this 3 minutes is more stimulating than Justice League in its entirety.
The whole thing was shot on:
Phantom Flex4K
Zeiss Otus 28
Zeiss Otus 55
Zeiss Otus 85
The footage took up a whopping 10TB of data for production, and that’s a lot considering the focus is on lightning and those bolts last fractions of a second – but then again there’s a lot of waiting. But no matter. Do yourself a favor and watch the short film, and do it with the volume up and on the highest res screen you’ve got.
You can find more from Farrell on his Vimeo page, and certainly show some love on his site.
Here’s a bit what Farrell had to say about the project:
Most of the lightning footage was captured in uncompressed raw at 1000 frames per second with our Phantom Flex4K. This summer I chased for over 30 days and traveled 20K miles. My respect and admiration for storm chasers became even stronger this year. This is one of the most difficult projects I have ever attempted in my career. On several occasions I found myself uncomfortable either mentally or physically.
Chasing storms with a Phantom Flex4K is stressful even when things are going well. There were at least 10 days where I returned home with my tail between my legs and nothing to show after a ten hour chase and 500 miles. There were also a couple of days that I drove home with an ear to ear smile that lasted for hours. Most of the lightning was captured in my home state of Arizona. I also spent a week in the Great Plains chasing with Chad Cowan. It was during this time that I captured a time-lapse of the massive super-cell shown twice in Transient. For some reason that damn super-cell refused to spit out a proper bolt.
