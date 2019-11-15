Tokina has just announced the atx-i 100mm f2.8 Macro FF lens for full-frame DSLR cameras from Nikon and Canon. Distributed in the US exclusively by Kenko Tokina USA, this new lens provides unparalleled versatility with the award-winning optics.

The Tokina atx-i 100mm F2.8 FF Macro is a versatile mid-range auto-focus telephoto lens with excellent close focusing capabilities reaching life-sized (1:1) reproduction at 11.8 inches (30cm) from the sensor plane. Engineered for Canon EF and Nikon F mount full-frame DSLR cameras.

At (1:1) reproduction, the lens provides a very comfortable 4.5 inches of working distance between the front of the lens and your subject. The fast f/2.8 aperture makes it easy to focus in low light and renders soft beautiful bokeh. Making it an excellent choice for portraits, landscapes, video, and small world photography.

The Tokina atx-i 100mm F2.8 Macro is a “flat-field” optical design that suppresses the field-of-view curvature to zero. This means the lens yields excellent edge-to-edge sharpness at all focus distances and apertures. The lens’ multi-coatings render natural color with extremely low light falloff, perfectly controlled chromatic aberration, flare, and ghosting.

The One-Touch Focus Clutch Mechanism makes switching from auto-focus to manual focus simple. While in AF mode the user only needs to snap the focus ring back toward the camera to engage “real” manual focus control. This gives photographers an authentic tactile MF feel with hard stops on either side of the focus range like traditional manual lenses. Additionally, the directional rotation of the focus ring matches the direction of proprietary Nikon and Canon lenses.

“This is the second lens offering in the new atx-i series.” says Yuji Matsumoto, President at Kenko Tokina USA. “It combines the award-winning optics of the original ATX model with a sleek new look that matches the cosmetics of today’s advanced DSLR cameras.”

Worldwide sales of the Tokina atx-i 100mm F2.8 FF Macro super wide angle zoom lens will begin on December 6, 2019 with authorized Tokina USA retailers taking pre-orders November 15, 2019.

Estimated USA MSRP of $429.00

More information is available at https://tokinausa.com.

Technical Specifications of the Lens

Focal Distance – 100mm

Minimum Aperture – f/2.8

Maximum Aperture – f/32

Sensor Coverage – Full-Frame

Lens Coatings – Multi-Coated

Lens Configuration – 9 elements in 8 groups

Angle of View – 24.5°

Minimum Focus Distance – 0.3m / 11.8 inches

Macro Ratio – 1:1

Focus Method – Extending Barrel

Diaphragm Blades – 9

Filter Size – 55mm

Overall Length – 95.1mm

Maximum Diameter – 73mm

Weight – 490 grams

Hood – BH-551

Available Mounts – Canon EF / Nikon F

Warranty period – Exclusive 3-year USA warranty

