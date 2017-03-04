6 Tips For Better Video | A Photographer’s Guide To Filmmaking

The camera in your bag is an incredibly powerful tool and in addition to high resolution stills, your camera can likely create high quality video. However, you may not have purchased your camera with any consideration of video in mind. The fact that the cost of your favorite camera is greatly increased by features you don’t want may even upset you. But if you’re a photographer looking to add video to your arsenal, here is a video from Mango Street Lab with some great tips to help you get started.

Tip #1 – Frame Rate – 00:25

The Frame Rate impacts the look and feel of your video and you can choose different frame rates for different purposes based on your creative needs or the needs of your client.

24fps provides a more cinematic feel to your footage

30 fps is standard for broadcast TV (and a lot of Youtube content)

60 fps enables you create smooth slow motion in post (many cameras, such as, the GH4, a6300 & a6500, a7sII offer higher frames per second)

Tip #2 – Shutter Speed – 00:56

As a rule of thumb, your shutter speed should be set at twice your frame rate. Exceeding this creates an unnatural look to the motion of the scene that you should avoid unless your intent is to display more motion in your footage.

Tip #3 – Picture Profile – 1:20

If you want the most flexibility to edit the look of your footage in post, a neutral or flat picture profile is your best option. (Other cameras such as the GH4, a6300 & a6500, a7sII & A7rII, have LOG profiles that provide extremely flat footage, but this does make creating the look you want more challenging.)

Tip #4 – Focus & Aperture – 2:02

Just like with still images, shooting with an extremely wide aperture creates a very thing depth of field and makes keeping your subject in focus more difficult. This is even more challenging with video because, in many instances, both you and your subjects are constantly moving on purpose.

Tip #5 – Sequences – 2:42

Capturing images is about storytelling and with stills we accomplish this by capturing and freezing different moments at different focal lengths. With video you need to tell your story by building up to the moment. Figuring out how to best order your footage helps you maximize effect.

Tip #6 – Stabilization – 3:20

Unless it is your stylistic intent, shaky footage is generally disorienting and unwatchable. Being able to keep your camera steady while moving is vital as motion in shots is visually appealing. Image stabilization is accomplished in a couple of ways.

External Stabilizers – Monopods, Tripods, and Gimbals

Lens Stabilization

In Body Image Stabilization – (Also known as IBIS)

If you have been resistant to shooting video with your camera, I’d encourage you to give it a try. Its another means to storytelling which, if you’re a photography, you may already be one.