Daniel Milnor is all about print photography. So he sat down with Marc of Advancing Your Photography to discuss how to think critically when it comes to printing your images.

Thinking Critically About Print Photography

When you’re sitting down at your computer, staring at what feels like an infinite number of photos and trying to decide which photos to print, you can start to feel a little lost. That’s okay! You’re not alone.

Daniel Says, “Printing forces you to make critical decisions about your work. It’s very easy to sit in front of a computer with five hundred images and throw them around in Lightroom and say, ‘Okay, I’ve done an edit.’ But when you start to say, ‘I need to choose one of these for a cover. And then I need to choose an image that starts the sequence of the book and another that ends it,’ all of sudden, people are like, ‘Wow, this just got a lot harder.’”

Daniel’s advice? “Don’t sweat it.” He says it can be fun and challenging!

Daniel has made 200+ photo books in the last 5 years. “Many of them are terrible,” he says. “No one will ever see them, but I did them and then got them and looked at them and either said, ‘Hey, I was actually kind of on that day.’ Or, ‘Boy, I was clueless that day.’”

The entire video is definitely worth the watch. Daniel brings up some great points with useful information to back them up. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments below!