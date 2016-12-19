The Stills & Video Stabilization From The OM-D E-M1 Mk II Is A New Gold Standard For Handheld Shooting

The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II is quite a mouthful to say, but hardly a handful to handle. It’s been the center of glowing praise from almost everyone who has spent time with it, and has emerged a sort of dark horse winner for the year. In fact, when we think about the cameras that truly shifted things this year, it’s the Nikon D500 and the E-M1 Mark II.

The spec sheet and capability read-outs of the E-M1 MK II read more like something along the lines of an A7 mixed with a D500 (read: 20MP raw capture at 60fps – that’s six followed by a zero) with only the sensor size giving it away. But perhaps the more truly remarkable feature of the new diminutive Olympus is its image stabilization which is a cocktail blend of 5-axis image stabilization (yaw/pitch/roll/vertical shift/ horizontal shift) and electronic stabilization Sync IS when used with specific M.Zuiko Digital lenses.



There are other cameras with 5 axis image stabilization, and they work extremely well, but when you factor in the bit rate capability and other functionality of the E-M1 II, it makes this an extremely potent package, the likes of which we haven’t seen before. Just how good is the stabilization? Check out the video below to see what it’s capable of, and remind yourself throughout (as you may forget), that this is in fact entirely hand held, so the shots from the the tram will surely impress.

It warrants saying here though that you will only get use of all the stabilization abilities if using the digital lenses of which there are currently only two, and neither of them are particularly fast, but given how well they work, it’s hard to imagine they won’t be followed by a nice suite.

Check out the video by Mathieu Gasquet of Mirrorless Lessons here: