The Sony Trade-Up Event is Live + Sony Lens & Accessory Sale

The ever-popular Sony trade-up event is going on, and that’s an exciting thing. By combining price discounts and trade-in bonuses, this is as good a time as ever to buy Sony or upgrade your gear; especially if the main factor holding you back is the cost. The promotion began on August 5th and will continue thru September 8th.

Here are the details:

Trade in any working digital interchangeable lens camera (DSLR or mirrorless) or lens and receive up to a $300 bonus (plus applicable instant savings) when applying the value of your trade-in toward the purchase of select Sony Full-frame cameras.

Sony A7r3 – $300 Trade in bonus

Sony A9 – $300 Trade in bonus

Sony A7r2 – $200 Trade in bonus

Sony A7S2 – $200 Trade in bonus

But Wait! There’s more…

You can find additional discounts on Sony accessories here.

In the link above you’ll find deals on Sony full frame and APS-C lenses with various filters bundled.

You can’t be faulted for viewing this promotion as a bid from Sony to not only convince their shooters to re-up with the Alpha system but, as one last attempt to convince any shooters from every other system to defect before the full revelation of Canon and Nikon’s full frame mirrorless cameras.

