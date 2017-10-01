The Next Generation Photographers With I-D Vice

What does the landscape of the next generation of photographers look like? What do they shoot? How do they think? How are they trained? Valid questions, and all with atypical answers. If you’d ask me I’d say that to find the next generation of photographers you can look where the attention of larger camera brands and photography education circuit news ignores.

An easy way to see that is to look at the brand ambassadors for most camera companies or trade shows, and what you’ll see are the same names, approaching the same crowd, and that crowd is never young. Most brands seem to be out of touch with youth and current culture.

This is why platforms like i-D Vice are important and doing well, and are so compelling, because they ‘get it’, and embrace it. Brands should pay attention.

dee, daisy, charlotte, jack and ben practicing in @_marieyat_ for @hardearswonthear A post shared by Ronan Mckenzie (@ronanksm) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

And in a recent video, something of a cross-country adventure with 3 burgeoning photographers you can get a glimmer into what’s coming, and in some ways is already here.

The video features 3 exciting photographers of the moment who are all representing –to varying degrees– what’s current and coming in fashion, portraiture, and documentary photography. They follow Ronan McKenzie, Olivia Rose, and Campbell Addie, and how they shoot, how they approach photography, how they hustle, and their styles are worth your time.

It would be remiss not to mention that this isn’t an instructional video, nor is it to view their styles and adopt them, but I know many who read this just won’t be typically exposed to this because it’s not covered on most platforms like ours. But it’s important. It could open your eyes to a photography culture you didn’t know existed much less how prevalent it is, and there’s a lot of good insight to come from each artist; the value of printing, and why film is being embraced by the younger gen; how they view photography education; how they approach getting published and paid, and what they’re trying to do with their photos.

It’s a short watch, but worth it. Check it out.