The New SLR Lounge Launches! See What’s New!

Be sure to read this full article, as you’ll find a huge offer at the bottom!

We’re excited to announce the new SLR Lounge, a different approach to an immersive online educational experience.

After years of teaching photographers online and in person, we realized the limitations of traditional photography education. As a passionate photographer looking to make a significant leap in your career, you don’t have many options. In-Person Workshops are expensive with varying quality and limited time to teach you enough info. Online videos are affordable but have limited educational value as passive, one-way sources of knowledge.

We’ve learned that the best way to learn photography is a fully immersive experience that includes real-world video education supplemented with quizzes, assignments, constructive critique, community interaction, and recognition of success.

The New Framework

Our new system is a three-step approach unlike any other: LEARN, PRACTICE, SUCCEED.

LEARN – Learn with the A to Z education designed to layer knowledge, including the basics of your camera, off-camera lighting, artistic raw processing, posing and directing, managing an entire team while shooting a wedding, and so much more.

PRACTICE – Practice is how you internalize everything you learn since it’s not enough to simply watch online tutorials. Take the techniques you learn, go out and shoot, then submit those images for feedback and constructive critique from the SLR Lounge Community and editorial team.

SUCCEED – Succeed with a place to gain recognition for your hard work via SLR Lounge Awards. Differentiate your work and skillset from that of your competitors, and give yourself something to show and talk about with potential clients.

Your Personalized Hub

To tie all of this together, we’ve created a personalized hub. When you log in, you can track your progress through our many workshops, see the most recent critique on your image submissions, and access the latest scores on your awards submissions. In future phases, we will introduce even more features to customize and personalize your experience.

Free membership will grant access to some of our best free tutorials, and limited access to Constructive Critique and Awards. Premium members receive full access to all of our premium education, workshops, live critique, our exclusive Premium members group, and much more.

Relaunch Premium Sale

To celebrate our relaunch, we are offering a $73 discount to our Annual Premium Memberships for the next 100 members. With your premium memberships, you’ll receive access to hundreds of hours of world-class education, quizzes, assignments, progress tracking, partner discounts, priority critique, additional awards submissions and more!

To take advantage of this, see the info below.

Visit: https://www.slrlounge.com/premium

Code: RELAUNCH2017

Amount Off: $73 (Annual Memberships Only)

Expiration: 10/14/2017 or After the first 100 Redemptions

Where are the articles?

Don’t worry! We’re still going to bring you the latest news and inspiration from the photography world. It’s now all under the “blog” section of the site.

Click here to view the most recent articles.

Thank you to everyone for your support and we hope to see you around in the community!