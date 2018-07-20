The New Fujifilm XF10 | An APS-C Compact For Going ‘Wide’

Fuji’s putting big things in small packages in their newly announced 24.2MP, fixed lens compact camera, the XF10. Available in black and gold, the new camera will feature an 18.5mm f/2.8 lens and an APS-C sensor that notably features a Bayer array rather than X-Trans.

Smartphones have ravaged compact camera sales, and brands are being called on to differentiate as they announce new small cameras. Anything they can do to compete with the camera in your pocket is fair game. Since one of the biggest pitfalls of smartphone cameras, however, is their minuscule sensor, an easy answer for compact camera manufacturers is to include a bigger sensor.

Hence, we have a new arena of APS-C compacts duking it out laterally while fending off smartphones from below. The XF10 isn’t Fuji’s first competitor in this ring, as 2016’s X70 camera with a 28mm lens and X-Trans sensor came before, and the X100 series could arguably be included as well.

Features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

3.0-inch” (approx. 1,040K-dot) color LCD touchscreen, aspect ratio 3:2

Standard output sensitivity of ISO200 – ISO12800

Extended output sensitivity of ISO100 – ISO51200

Bluetooth® version 4.1 low energy technology

New “SQUARE MODE” for 1:1 format

4K 3840 x 2160 15P, continuous recording up to approx. 30 min.

Full HD 1920 x 1080 59.94P / 50P / 24P / 23.98P, continuous recording up to approx. 30 min.

HD 1280 x 720 59.94P / 50P / 24P / 23.98P, continuous recording up to approx. 30 min.

High Speed Movie 1280 x 720 1.6x / 2x / 3.3x / 4x

11 Film Simulations, 19 Advanced Filters

Dimensions: 4.4 x 2.5 x 1.6″

Weight: 9.88 oz

For those looking for a pocketable and attractive camera with a large sensor, this may be an enticing option. However, it does come with some question marks like the exclusion of a hotshoe and the dubious claim of providing 4K video when the frame rate is a scant 15 FPS.

The square mode and Bluetooth transfer make this camera Instagram-ready, and if what you want is an iPhone upgrade that looks cool in your hand, this will certainly do the trick. The Fujifilm XF10 will be sold for USD $499/CAD $649.99 and will begin shipping in August 2018.