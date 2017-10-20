The Natural History Museum of London’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This year marks the 53rd anniversary of the Wildlife Photography of the Year and some of the entrants captured incredible moments that are rarely seen in wildlife. Some of the top recipients photographed images that feel like a sucker-punch to the gut and are tough to look at, which is precisely the point.

For centuries it has long been a life mission to do one’s part to make the world a better place and preserve the planet for generations to come. In today’s modern throwaway society we are seeing the destruction of natural resources and the direct impact it has on wildlife. Sadly we are bearing witness to the harsh reality of a consumer driven society and it is evident that all of the previous good is being unwound at an alarming pace.

This year’s top award was of a butchered black rhino in South Africa. Photographer Brent Stirton took this image as part of an ongoing investigation of the illegal trade of rhino products, particularly the horn. The horns are often smuggled into China or Vietnam where they have a very high street value on par with cocaine and gold.

“People may be disgusted, they may be horrified – but it draws you in and you want to know more, you want to know the story behind it. And you can’t escape it; it confronts you with what’s going on in the world.”

– Lewis Blackwell, chair of WPY

Daniël Nelson from the Netherlands took home the title of Young Photographer of the year with his image of a young ape in The Republic of Congo. The western lowland gorillas are critically endangered with their numbers dwindling in direct correlation to loss of habitat, disease and illegal hunting.

Among the single image awards is a photograph taken by photographer Bertie Gekoski. Aptly named “Palm Oil Survivors”, the capture showcases three generations of elephants making their way across an oil-palm plantation being cleared for replantation. The popularity of the palm tree oil industry has drastically reduced the natural habitat and many of the animals that stray onto the plantations meet their doom from either being shot or poisoned.

The Wildlife Photographer of the Year has been home to some of the best wildlife photography. This year’s winning images bring awareness to greed and its daunting effect on the animals, foreshadowing what is to come if action is not taken.

Hopefully this brutal awareness compels people to once again take pride in the environment we live in and want to continue preserving it and its inhabitants for years to come. At the very least, more educated decisions can be made with future spending habits.

You can check out all the winners here.