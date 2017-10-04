The Google Pixel 2 | Android Oreo, Dual-Pixel AF and The Best DXO Score of any Phone

Last year marked a monumental shift for Google and its mobile segment. The days of the developed-centered Nexus line are but a memory only to be summarized in that paragraph of a Wikipedia entry. Now are the times for Google making their own hardware to showcase the capabilities of what Android is capable of.

As the fruit-based devotees have already opened the wallets for the latest iPhone X, the Android users waited with baited breath for the sequel to the Google’s own flagship, the Pixel, to be released. In less of an exhale of a relief and more of a whistle of excitement, Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 with enticing features to make the most loyal make the switch.

Whats New?

With the OG Pixel phones there was more of a focus on the everyman and the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 follow suit. The Pixel 2 has a similar style of it predecessor with a mostly-aluminum chassis, 5-inch OLED 1,920 x 1,080 display, squared corners, thick bezels, and glass panel towards the top of the device. Pixel XL 2, however, has a more substance making the jump from a 5.5-inch display up to a 6-inch 2,880 x 1,440 P-OLED display.

In a tongue in cheek jab at Apple, Google made emphasis on the parity between both handsets without one being a ‘Plus’ model. The two devices feature an octa-core 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Adreno 430 GPU, and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options.

Advanced features like ‘Active Edge’, smarter Always-On Display, persistent music spotting, and Android Oreo with its new push for AR capabilities, grace both handhelds. However, the removal of the headphone jack might have Android users feeling a similar burn as iOS users.

Pixel 2 Camera

One of the most notable features of the New Pixel’s is the advancement in the camera. The rear lens features a 12.2-megapixel sensor with a f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and dual-pixel sensor providing a ‘portrait mode’ effect just like on the iPhone 8 Plus, without the need of a second camera and faster AF.

Last year’s Pixel phones had a fantastic camera with DXO score of 89 (now 90), but as many manufacturers have begun pushing their quality, Google needed to step up. Google’s VP product management, Mario Queiroz, says his team has “reimagined smartphone photography.” Google provided DXO and sample for early testing, and the result are in a league of their own. With a score of 98, the Pixel 2 steals the crown from both the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, with scores of 94.

Google is also adding Motion Photos, its own version of the iPhone’s Live Photos, and all Pixel owners will be able to store all of their photos and videos in original quality on Google Photos, for free.

Availability

Pre-orders start today for Pixel 2 starts at $650 for the 64GB model and reach to $949 for the 128 GB XL model. The handsets will come in Just Black, Clearly White, Kinda Blue variations. You can order your direct for Google, here.