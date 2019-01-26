Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Inspiration

The Godox S-R1 | Another Magnetic Flash Modifier System

By Sean Lewis on January 26th 2019

Godox announced a new S-R1 Round Head Accessories Adapter, a system that attaches their round magnetic flash modifiers to regular speedlight flashes.

The S-R1 attaches via a clamping system around the head of the flash units, as you can see in the image below.

Once attached, photographers can then attach accessories, like diffusing domes, grids, gels, snoots, and anything else available in the Godox AK-R1 Accessory Kit.

 

The system is compatible with most standard speedlights, like the Canon 600EX and the Nikon SB-5000.

Our Thoughts

Godox seems to have borrowed ideas from both the Profoto A1 system and, of course, the original magnet-based flash modifying system, MagMod.  We’ll have to wait to test these out to see how they perform.

It will be interesting to see how securely the system attaches to the flash head and whether the magnets are strong enough to stay on the flash unit as intended.

Your Thoughts

What are your thoughts?  Will you buys these?  Are these revolutionary, or just a copycat of the MagMod system?  Let us know in the comments.

About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

Q&A Discussions

  1. Todd Shaffer

    I always looked at the ads for the MagMod system and thought “that looks really convenient” right up until I saw the price tag. If Godox is going to do what they do best, which is bring something to the table that’s of rival quality for a far more reasonable price, I’d likely pull the trigger on their mag product.
