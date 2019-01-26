The Godox S-R1 | Another Magnetic Flash Modifier System

Godox announced a new S-R1 Round Head Accessories Adapter, a system that attaches their round magnetic flash modifiers to regular speedlight flashes.

The S-R1 attaches via a clamping system around the head of the flash units, as you can see in the image below.

Once attached, photographers can then attach accessories, like diffusing domes, grids, gels, snoots, and anything else available in the Godox AK-R1 Accessory Kit.

The system is compatible with most standard speedlights, like the Canon 600EX and the Nikon SB-5000.

Our Thoughts

Godox seems to have borrowed ideas from both the Profoto A1 system and, of course, the original magnet-based flash modifying system, MagMod. We’ll have to wait to test these out to see how they perform.

It will be interesting to see how securely the system attaches to the flash head and whether the magnets are strong enough to stay on the flash unit as intended.

Your Thoughts

What are your thoughts? Will you buys these? Are these revolutionary, or just a copycat of the MagMod system? Let us know in the comments.