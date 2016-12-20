The Fstoppers Holiday Sale Is On Now!
If you’ve been with us for a while, or perhaps even your first time here, you’ll know we’re big on education that’s high quality in content, and in delivery. Our friends over at Fstoppers produce content that meets both those criteria with some of the best and varied tutorials around, and fortunately have announced one final sale for 2016.
The products on sale span the gamut of genres and personalities, and the discounts range from $50-$100, making this one of the most affordable times to get your hands on this level of material. Check out the details below:
Receive $50 off all of the following products by using code HOLIDAY50.
- Joey Wright: Swimwear Photography – Lighting, Posing, and Retouching: Discounted price of $249.99
- Photographing The World: Landscape Photography and Post-Processing with Elia Locardi: Discounted price of $249.99
- Photographing the World: Cityscape, Astrophotography, and Advanced Post-Processing: Discounted price of $249.99
- Dylan Patrick’s The Cinematic Headshot: – Discounted price of $149.99
- Fstoppers Intro to Lightroom: The Ultimate Crash Course: – Discounted price of $79.99
- Peter Hurley: Illuminating The Face: – Discounted price of $250
Receive $100 off all of the following products by using code HOLIDAY100.
- How To Become A Professional Commercial Wedding Photographer DVD: – Discounted price of $199
- Peter Hurley: The Art Behind The Headshot: – Discounted price of $200
- Mike Kelley’s Where Art Meets Architecture 1: – Discounted price of $199
