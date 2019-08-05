New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
Insights & Thoughts

The Dark Side of Modeling – How To Identify It And How To Stay Safe

By David J. Crewe on August 5th 2019

In the last year or so we’ve been seeing a lot of sexual harassment and misconduct incidents being brought to light. Possibly even a surprising number, especially given today’s age of social media and “big-brother” always watching. It’s kind of amazing that things are still coming to light even from people with huge celebrity followings like with the allegations against Marcus Hyde a few weeks back. Clearly there’s a dark side to the modelling and photography world, where models are taken advantage of by the people behind the camera.

In this video from Jessica Kobeissi, she talks about this dark side and interviews multiple models & photographers who share their own experiences with incidents of this nature.

“As a human, youtuber & photographer with a large platform and close friends who are models that have experienced harassment, I feel responsible to speak up about this serious issue plaguing the photography and modeling community. I hope I do this topic justice. I hope it’s good enough.”

If you’re a model, than this video should help you identify some of the “Red Flags” to help you avoid predators, and if you’re a photographer, there are a bunch of tips to help you not to be seen as “that guy.” It’s important to note that both male and female models have experienced abuse and predatory practices in a variety of ways. Jessica takes time in the beginning of the video to explain that no matter your gender, it’s important to protect yourself!

[Related Reading: Former Model Agent Talks About Known Model Abuse & What Photographers Can Do]

Jessica also brings up the important distinction that harassment and abuse may not necessarily be physical, but can also be verbal and emotional, listing many examples that you can see and hear in the video.

The bottom line here is it is important for you to be, and feel safe on set! There are a lot of best practices to adhere to and many of which are discussed in the video, like bringing a chaperone to the shoot and letting people know where you are and when for the shoot. What else do you think should be added to this? Have you had any experiences like those described in the video?  Have you got some advice for aspiring models and/or photographers to ensure they don’t experience a situation like this that perhaps wasn’t covered in the video? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow Jessica’s Work at the following links;

INSTAGRAM ► http://www.instagram.com/jessicakobeissi

FB ► https://www.facebook.com/jessicakphoto

WEBSITE ► http://www.jessicakobeissi.com

TWITTER ► http://www.twitter.com/jessicakobeissi

YOUTUBE ► https://www.youtube.com/user/jessicakphoto

Images & Video shared with permission from Jessica Kobeissi. Do not share, reproduce or edit this content without direct written permission from the creator.
Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
Canon VS Nikon VS Sony: The Best And...
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sigma Announces August Lineup of Dealer Photography Workshops

Profoto B2 250 Air TTL Location Kit Price Drop by 50%!

Sandmarc iPhone Lens Review – A Fun Entry Into The World of High...

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!