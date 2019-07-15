The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals For Photographers 2019
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, today begins Amazon’s epic two day discount bonanza (July 15-16, 2019). If you’ve been holding off on buying that monitor, hard drive, or other photo/video gear, today might by the day to pull the trigger. We’ve scoured Amazon’s deals to find the best options on gear for photographers and videographers.
The deals are already available (as of 3am EST this morning), and many of them are limited quantity, so don’t waste time if you find something you need. We’ll continue to update this list over the next day with the best deals we find.
While there aren’t many camera or lens deals this year, there are lots of great storage, monitor, laptop, and iPad deals.
Amazon Prime Day Photo/Tech-Related Deals
Memory Cards, Hard Drives & Storage
-
-
SanDisk 500GB Extreme Pro Portable External SSD – USB-C, USB 3.1
-
SanDisk 256GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card
-
SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Card – C10, U3, V30, 4K UHD, SD Card
-
SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter – C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD
- Lexar Professional 1000x 256GB SDXC UHS-II Card
Cameras & Lenses
-
Rokinon RK12M-M 12mm F2.0 NCS CS Ultra Wide Angle Fixed Lens for Canon EF-M Mount Compact System Cameras
-
Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 IF ED UMC Ultra Wide Angle Fixed Lens w/ Built-in AE Chip for Nikon
-
-
COMPUTERS, MONITORS & TABLETS
-
Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB) (Old Model)
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4T 2-in-1 Laptop 14″ Touchscreen Full HD 4-Way NanoEdge
-
-
- ViewSonic M1 Portable Projector with Dual Harman Kardon Speakers
ACCESSORIES
-
GripGear Movie Maker, The Directors Set – Electronic Camera Slider & Micro Dolly & 360° Panoramic Time Lapse System
-
-
Adobe Creative Cloud
- Adobe Creative Cloud |Entire collection of Adobe creative tools plus 100GB storage | 12-month Subscription – $29.99!
Let us know in the comments below what deals you’ve found and keep checking this page for updates throughout the day.
