The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals For Photographers 2019

By Jay Henington on July 15th 2019

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, today begins Amazon’s epic two day discount bonanza (July 15-16, 2019). If you’ve been holding off on buying that monitor, hard drive, or other photo/video gear, today might by the day to pull the trigger. We’ve scoured Amazon’s deals to find the best options on gear for photographers and videographers.

The deals are already available (as of 3am EST this morning), and many of them are limited quantity, so don’t waste time if you find something you need. We’ll continue to update this list over the next day with the best deals we find.

While there aren’t many camera or lens deals this year, there are lots of great storage, monitor, laptop, and iPad deals.

 

Amazon Prime Day Photo/Tech-Related Deals

Memory Cards, Hard Drives & Storage

Cameras & Lenses

COMPUTERS, MONITORS & TABLETS

ACCESSORIES

Adobe Creative Cloud

Let us know in the comments below what deals you’ve found and keep checking this page for updates throughout the day.

#AmazonPrimeDay Twitter Chatter

Check out some of the chatter around Amazon Prime on Twitter in the box below.

This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
About

I’m a Chicago-based photographer and co-owner of Henington Photography. I photograph weddings with my better half, Larissa. When I’m not taking pictures, I’m most likely playing with our two boys, editing, eating chips and salsa, or writing for SLR Lounge.

Website: Henington Photography/Larissa Boudoir
Instagram: @heningtonphotography

