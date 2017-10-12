New Workshop - Unscripted!

The Basics of Shutter Speed, Aperture, & ISO | Minute Photography

By Pye Jirsa on October 12th 2017

Are you familiar with the exposure triangle? Even if you answered “yes,” you still may not realize how much each component of the triangle can affect creative aspects of your photos. In 90 seconds, learn the basics of shutter speed, aperture, and ISO so that you can capture more deliberate, creative images.

 

The video above is part of our Minute Photography series, where we explain photography and lighting tips & tricks, myths, and techniques. For more education and details on concepts related to this article, be sure to check out our Photography 101 Workshop or stream our gold standard education in SLR Lounge Premium.

Tags:
Terms: #Aperture #Shutter Speed #Exposure #ISO
Interviews With Fashion Industry...
About

Founding Partner of Lin and Jirsa Photography and SLR Lounge.

Follow my updates on Facebook and my latest work on Instagram both under username @pyejirsa.

No Comments

No Comments

