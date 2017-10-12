The Basics of Shutter Speed, Aperture, & ISO | Minute Photography

Are you familiar with the exposure triangle? Even if you answered “yes,” you still may not realize how much each component of the triangle can affect creative aspects of your photos. In 90 seconds, learn the basics of shutter speed, aperture, and ISO so that you can capture more deliberate, creative images.

