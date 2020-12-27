It has been a turbulent year to say the least, COVID has affected everyone all over the world. The team at the BarTur Photo Awards are very aware that photographers have been especially hit by the pandemic, and because of this, they have decided to bare all of the costs for the 2021 award and make the competition completely free to enter no matter if you would like to submit 1, 5 or 10 images into our main award.

The prizes are the same as last year, offering up to $10,000 for the winners of the main award, $5,000 for the winners of the student award and $1,200 for the Chris Wainwright Award for Climate Change, BUT we have also added two new awards:

$1,500 BarTur Award for Faces of Humanity and the BarTur Award for Excellence in Photo Journalism in Partnership with Leica Magazine.

We have extended the deadline for the award until the 22nd April 2021 to encourage as many applications and hope to support as many photographers as we can in 2021.

Our three themes remain the same: Climate Change, Unity in Diversity, and Human Love. Apply here.

A key focus of the BarTur Photo Award has always been the immense power photography has in influencing the way that we understand and engage with the world around us. Using photography as a means to express ideas and values, the BarTur Photo Award brings important issues to the forefront, crossing boundaries, reuniting communities, and igniting discussion and awareness of some of the most pressing concerns of our time.

PRIZES:

The competition is now open with FREE ENTRY TO ALL. The competition closes on 22nd April 2021. The competition is FREE to enter for students. There are cash prizes and grants of $17,700 in total as well as exhibitions of the winning work in Copenhagen, Łódź, and Berlin (as part of Berlin Photo Festival).

PROFESSIONAL PRIZES: $10,000 of grants and cash prizes

CHRIS WAINWRIGHT AWARD FOR CLIMATE CHANGE: $1,200

BARTUR AWARD FOR FACES of HUMANITY: $1,500

BARTUR AWARD FOR EXCELENCE IN PHOTOJOURNALISM in partnership with Leica magazine: A three-month loan of Leica equipment and the opportunity to be published in Leica Magazine (open only to professional photographers)

BASECAMP AWARD FOR BEST STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHERS: $5,000 grants and cash prizes for their next project and a two-week residency stay at one of Basecamp’s 4 locations (Copenhagen, Łódź, Potsdam and Leipzig). Accommodation only.

JUDGES

The BarTur Photo Award will be judged by a highly experienced jury including;

Alex Gao , Director of Today Museum, Beijing

, Director of Today Museum, Beijing Amnon BarTur , Founder, BarTur Photo Award

, Founder, BarTur Photo Award Austin Merrill , Co-Founder, Everyday Africa and The Everyday Projects

, Co-Founder, Everyday Africa and The Everyday Projects Beate Cegielska , Director, Galleri Image

, Director, Galleri Image Carol K ö rting, Photo Editor, LEICA Fotografie International

Photo Editor, LEICA Fotografie International Collier Brown, Founding Editor, Od Review

Founding Editor, Od Review Dr. Yan Wang Preston, Artist

Artist Emeka Okereke, Visual Artist, Writer, Filmmaker and DJ

Visual Artist, Writer, Filmmaker and DJ Evelien Joos, Co-Founder, Plus Two Agency

Co-Founder, Plus Two Agency Ewa Ciechanowska, Artist, Curator and lecturer at the Polish National Film School in Łódź.

Artist, Curator and lecturer at the Polish National Film School in Fumio Nanjo , Representative Director, N&A Inc. Senior Advisor, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

, Representative Director, N&A Inc. Senior Advisor, Mori Art Museum, Tokyo Hannah Entwistle Chapuisat , Director, Displacement: Uncertain Journeys

, Director, Displacement: Uncertain Journeys Jillian Edelstein, Photographer

Photographer Krzysztof Candrowicz, Curator and Researcher, Co-Founder & Curator: Lodz Fotofestiwal & Ci. CLO Bienal

Curator and Researcher, Co-Founder & Curator: Lodz Fotofestiwal & Ci. CLO Bienal Lance Jensen, Chief Creative Officer, Hill Holliday

Chief Creative Officer, Hill Holliday Lekgetho Makola, Head of Market Photo Workshop

Head of Market Photo Workshop Liam Devlin, Co-Chair of The Association of Photographers in Higher Education

Co-Chair of The Association of Photographers in Higher Education Maggie Steber, Photographer, Guggenheim Foundation Fellow, Pulitzer Prize Finalist

Photographer, Guggenheim Foundation Fellow, Pulitzer Prize Finalist Martin Rennert, Einstein Foundation Berlin

Einstein Foundation Berlin Mohammad Rakibul Hasan, Photographer

Photographer Monica Alcazar-Duarte , Photographer

, Photographer Nana Kofi Acquah, Photographer

Photographer Ronnie Fisher, Architect, Collector

Architect, Collector Sasha Bar-Tur, Photo Producer

Photo Producer Simon Roberts , Photographer

, Photographer Stephen Mayes Executive Director, The Tim Hetherington Trust

Executive Director, The Tim Hetherington Trust Yining HE, Writer and Curator

ABOUT THE BARTUR PHOTO AWARDS

The BarTur Photo Awards aims to find, support and recognize the best contemporary photographic talent and encourages diversity of photographic approaches that reflect vibrant and continuing photographic traditions. The award two permanent themes are Unity in Diversity and Climate Change.

The BarTur Photo Award, is a not for profit organization, conceived in 2011 by the Bar-Tur family in memory of their wife and mother Ann Lesley BarTur, who was a talented British artist who died of breast cancer when she was only 37. To learn more about Ann Lesley BarTur click here.

SPONSORS

Sponsors of the award are BaseCamp Student as well as Erasmus Student Network International as well as ARCH-DECO Architecture, Case Agency, Cogents, EUROPTIMA, JFP.dk, Lars Gitz Architects, LFI (Leica Fotografie International), Miller Canfield, Produs, Studio Aisslinger, Witte Projektmanagment GmbH, Wolf Theiss

2020 WINNERS: PROFESSIONAL & STUDENT WINNERS

The competition was open to both professional and student photographers, attracting entrants from 68 countries with over 5000 photographic submissions.

Winners were chosen from two themed categories, Unity in Diversity and Climate Change – both extremely pertinent topics within today’s society.

The overall professional winner is Indian based photographer Somenath Mukopadhyay, who receives the 2020 BARTUR AWARD $10,000 cash prize for his images from the Yamuna River in Northern India. This river accounts for more than 70% of Delhi’s water supply with around 57 million people dependent on it for their daily water use however, it is heavily polluted with untreated sewage, industrial effluents, the dumping of garbage and dead bodies. Mukopadhyay’s images show the extent of this pollution, that is over 13 times the permissible limit, with local people bathing in the river with toxic froth that looks like icebergs.

The overall student winner is Nadezhda Ermakova from Russia, will be awarded the 2020 BASECAMP STUDENT PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR AWARD of $3,000.

CHRIS WAINWRIGHT AWARD FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

Guy Reece from the UK was selected to receive the $1200 Chris Wainwright Award for Climate Change in memory of Prof. Chris Wainwright, one of the founding members of the BarTur Photo Award. Professor Chris Wainwright, died in 2017, and was the Pro Vice-Chancellor at University of the Arts, London.

Ben Rak and Abdullah M.I Syed from Israel and Pakistan were awarded The BarTur Award for Humanity, which was created to recognise outstanding work that has been designed to connect humans regardless of race, belief and culture. Their work, ’Suspension of (dis)Belief’, articulates the separation, respect and brotherhood through faith drawing on the historic connections between Judaism and Islam. It is a visual narrative which asks the viewer to suspend their personal judgment and go beyond, to a moment that constitutes a poetic faith in unity.

Rory Doyle from the US was awarded the overall Professional Winner for Unity in Diversity for his documentary project on African American Cowboys and Cowgirls and Danial Khodaie from Iran was awarded the overall student winner for Climate Change for his project on the dust storms caused by oil extraction in Iran’s Khuzestan Province

COVID-19 REFLECTIONS

The BarTur Photo Award also created a second competition around people’s experiences of COVID-19. Supported by Lars Gitz Architects, there was a call out to those who had participated in our previous annual competition and an open call out to anyone making work around the pandemic whether they had applied to the BarTur Photo Award 2020 or not. The first competition was won by Merav Maroody for her work documenting life from the balcony in Berlin. Dharam Khalsa was in second place and Chantal Lesley was awarded third place. The second competition was won by Aggelos Barai who documented COVID-19 conditions for refugees in Greece. The Best COVID-19 Photo Series was awarded to Carlo Cozzoli and the COVID19 Creativity Award went to Enda Burke. To see all of our COVID19 winners, please click here.