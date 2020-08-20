Macro photography has always intrigued us, and rightfully so- to see any subject with an extremely close-up view is to open up a whole new world that we never knew could exist!

Whether it is exotic insects, vibrantly colored flowers, or plain old tree bark, macro photographers find ways to make something relatively ordinary into a truly extraordinary image.

Here are the winners, and some of the finalists and highly commended images, of the 2020 Macro Art Photography Contest, by the International Garden Photographer Of The Year contest, in association with the Royal Botanic Gardens in London.

1st place Bruno Militelli 313080 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
1st place – Bruno Militelli – Fuji X-T2, Fuji 80mm macro, tripod, LED panel –  1/4 sec, f/18, ISO 200
2nd place Anne MacIntyre 314268 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
2nd place – Anne MacIntyre – Canon 7D, Canon 100mm macro, tripod – 1/50 sec, f/7.1, ISO 250
3rd place Zhang Ye Fei 311182 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
3rd place – Zhang Ye Fei – Canon 5D IV, Canon 100mm macro, tripod, flash – 1/200 sec, f/8, ISO 100
finalist Bruno Militelli 313477 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
Finalist – Bruno Militelli – Fuji X-T3, Fuji 80mm macro, tripod, flash – 1/25 sec, f/14, ISO 160
finalist Ecaterina Leonte 313429 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
Finalist – Ecaterina Leonte – Canon 5D Mk2, Canon 100mm macro, light Prism – 1/100 sec, f/13, ISO 200
finalist Peter Pullan 314028 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
Finalist – Peter Pullan – Leica TL2, Leica 60mm macro, 1/160 sec, f/11, ISO 1600
highly commended Tony North 314013 Bored Panda International Garden Photographer Of The Year Contest Macro
Highly Commended – Tony North – Nikon D500, Nikon 105mm macro & 1.4x TC, monopod – 1/200 sec, f/14, ISO 640

 

Highly Commended Christine Blanchin Dos Santos 312642
Highly Commended – Christine Blanchin Dos Santos – Canon 7D, Canon 100mm macro, tripod – 1/500 sec, f/4.5, ISO 250

Click here to visit the International Garden Photographer Of The Year Website.

*Content shared with permission