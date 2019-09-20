Every year, wildlife photographers from around the world send in their submissions to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Competition. This annual competition is open to everyone and put on by the Natural History Museum in London, England.

The 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This year, the entries have been nothing short of amazing. One thing we love about the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is how it shows, in raw form, the beauty AND cruelty of the animal kingdom. Sadly, it also shows the kind of impact we, as humans, have had on the natural world.

This year marks the 55th year of the competition. Since the beginning, the competition has delivered to the public thousands of incredible images that can be both enlightening and heartbreaking. We really are having an impact on the world around us, and the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is quick to show us that through the images from photographers around the world.

Dr. Tim Littlewood, Director of Science at the Natural History Museum and a member of the judging panel, is vocal about our role in the future of our planet. What does he have to say?

“For more than fifty years this competition has attracted the world’s very best photographers, naturalists and young photographers, but there has never been a more important time for audiences all over the world to experience their work in our inspiring and impactful exhibition. Photography has a unique ability to spark conversation, debate and even action. We hope this year’s exhibition will empower people to think differently about our planet and our critical role in its future.”

Throughout the past 50+ years of the competition, many groundbreaking wildlife photojournalists have been featured. So far this year, there have been over 48,000 entries from wildlife photographers from around the world. The winners will be announced on October 15th, and displayed on exhibition the following Friday, the 18th. So while we anxiously await the announcement of the winners, you can take a look at 10 of the most highly commended photos from the 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition HERE! And be sure to follow them on Instagram so you don’t miss the winning announcement!

