Studio Photography Tips | Ten Ways To Get Creative With Seamless Paper

If you’re familiar with seamless paper backdrops, likely the first thing to come to mind at their mention is a basic, bare-bones type of use: attaching the roll to some sort of a background support and unfurling a portion to create a solid-colored background for your subject.

Seamless used in its simplest form can invoke creativity by merely inciting color play, but there’s so much more you can do with a roll of this paper. Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens has made a video briefing its viewers on ten creative uses for seamless paper. Some are over-the-top, some are a little on the destructive side, but all should stoke the fires of your imagination.

In addition to the showcased ways to use seamless creatively, Jay P. covers some helpful studio basics to help you set up your background like a pro. He includes some key pointers in grip equipment that you will be happy you know if you ever find yourself assisting another photographer and not wanting to look like a total newbie.

Sure, it’s just a roll of paper, but it still takes a bit of practice to handle like you mean business. Should you roll it out under or overhand? Jay P’s got answers and best of all, explanations. Even experienced photographers may pick up a few pro tips in seamless handling. Check out the video below, and let us know your favorite ways to use seamless paper in the comments.