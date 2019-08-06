Great News for Nikon Z Users – Tamron To Release Firmware Update Fixing Compatibility For 3 Favorite Lenses
Tamron has been releasing some incredible new lenses lately and thankfully, most of those new ones seem to work out of the box with the existing FTZ adapters. For those new, (and old), lenses that currently don’t, Tamron just issued an update on their lens compatibility with the Nikon Z6/Z7 mirrorless cameras and a firmware update for three additional lenses that are coming soon.
Notice of Firmware Update for Tamron Lens Compatibility with Nikon Z6/Z7 with the FTZ Adapter
Firmware versions are now available for the Tamron models listed below. The new firmware versions make the models compatible with Nikon Z6/Z7 with the FTZ adapter for general operations[1].
Applicable models:
- New: 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035) for Nikon (COMING SOON)
- New: SP 35mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (Model F012) for Nikon (COMING SOON)\
- New: 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034) for Nikon (COMING SOON)
- SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025) for Nikon
- SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022) for Nikon
- 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037) for Nikon
- SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A032) for Nikon
- SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A041) for Nikon
- 18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028) for Nikon
[Related Reading: The Best Travel Zooms For Sony FE Full-Frame | Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 RXD vs Sony 24-105mm f/4 OSS]
The lens firmware can be updated with the separately sold TAP-in Console. Customers may also contact Tamron USA’s service department at 1-800-827-8880, option 1 for information on sending in the lens for the update.
Q&A Discussions
Please log in or register to post a comment.