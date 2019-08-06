Great News for Nikon Z Users – Tamron To Release Firmware Update Fixing Compatibility For 3 Favorite Lenses

Tamron has been releasing some incredible new lenses lately and thankfully, most of those new ones seem to work out of the box with the existing FTZ adapters. For those new, (and old), lenses that currently don’t, Tamron just issued an update on their lens compatibility with the Nikon Z6/Z7 mirrorless cameras and a firmware update for three additional lenses that are coming soon.

Notice of Firmware Update for Tamron Lens Compatibility with Nikon Z6/Z7 with the FTZ Adapter

Firmware versions are now available for the Tamron models listed below. The new firmware versions make the models compatible with Nikon Z6/Z7 with the FTZ adapter for general operations[1].

Applicable models:

New: 100-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD (Model A035) for Nikon (COMING SOON)

New: SP 35mm F/1.8 Di VC USD (Model F012) for Nikon (COMING SOON)\

New: 70-210mm F/4 Di VC USD (Model A034) for Nikon (COMING SOON)

SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025) for Nikon

SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 (Model A022) for Nikon

17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD (Model A037) for Nikon

SP 24-70mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A032) for Nikon

SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A041) for Nikon

18-400mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Model B028) for Nikon

The lens firmware can be updated with the separately sold TAP-in Console. Customers may also contact Tamron USA’s service department at 1-800-827-8880, option 1 for information on sending in the lens for the update.

Find the Tamron TAP-in Console from our preferred vendors here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon