Tamron Just Teased The Launch Of Four New Mirrorless Lenses!

By David J. Crewe on August 22nd 2019

Since i’ve made the jump over to mirrorless, these new announcements from all the vendors making new native mirrorless lenses has me super excited! Recently tamron already teased they had something in the works, but today, in the WEEEEE hours of the morning, they dropped a little teaser on their social media channels to announce they’ve got something new coming

Check out the original YouTube video below and the english version from Facebook is below that

What Could They Be?

From the look of things, the teaser is showing a new telephoto and 3 new primes on the way for the mirrorless systems. From the look of the telephoto, it’s probably some sort of 70-200mm (or thereabouts) lens, which personally I feel everyone should have in their kit, as for the primes…I mean, there’s too many possibilities to even guess? It’d be kind of amazing if they were to do a “holy trinity” of primes for the new mounts. 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm…all those at a nice f/1.4 with a telephoto 2.8? That’d be some awesome news!

The biggest question is will these lenses be specific to the Sony E-mounts that have been rumored for a while? Or will these new lenses be available on other Mirrorless systems as well such as the Nikon Z and Canon RF mounts? I mean, I’m kinda hopefully it is, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think they may be? Do you have a Tamron Wishlist? Let us know in the comments below

*Via Photo Rumors & Sony Addict
About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

