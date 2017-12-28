See Our Game Changing Holiday Promotion

More Info
News & Insight

Tamron Establishes VIP Club for Registered Owners of Multiple Lenses

By Justin Heyes on December 28th 2017

Keeping in line with the company’s position as a manufacturer of exceptional optical products from machine vision, factory automation, and surveillance applications to interchangeable camera lenses, Tamron’s philosophy is ‘New Eyes for Industry‘.

Tamron’s SP series aims to compete optically with Canon L and Nikon NIKKOR ED lenses. Short for ‘Superior Performance,’ these top-of-the-line lenses are developed with high-resolution standards in mind, providing superior optical performance, handling, and functionality, over previous generations.

[REWIND: The Most Popular Gear Rented In 2017]

Photographers have begun to forgo OEM offerings and even the much beloved Sigma for the new The Generation 2 Tamron lenses, or G2, with their improved optical performance, faster autofocus, and excellent image stabilization.

For the devotees and converts, Tamron has not seen that loyalty in vain, as  recently the lens manufacturer has developed a new VIP Club for registered owners of multiple Tamron lenses.

Launching in 2018, the VIP Club will include select users who have registered their Tamron lenses through the company’s online warranty registration system from May 2011 through January 15, 2018.

There are three VIP Club levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

VIP Perks

Silver Membership

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered four lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 15, 2018

  • Welcome gift
  • Tamron magazine mailed three times per year
  • $50 bonus rebate towards any Tamron lens
  • 50% off of one Tamron event ticket (excludes summit)
  • 10% discount on non-warranty repair
  • Invitation to participate in VIP Member contest
  • Membership Card with lanyard

Gold Membership

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered five lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 15, 2018

  • Welcome gift
  • Tamron t-shirt
  • Tamron magazine mailed three times per year
  • $75 bonus rebate towards any Tamron lens
  • 50% off of two Tamron event tickets (excludes summit)
  • Free pass to one Tamron event (excludes summit)
  • 15% discount on non-warranty repair
  • Invitation to participate in VIP Member contest
  • Membership Card with lanyard

Platinum Membership

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered six or more lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 2018

  • Welcome gift
  • Tamron t-shirt
  • Tamron LL Bean vest
  • Tamron magazine mailed three times per year
  • $100 bonus rebate towards any Tamron lens
  • 50% off of three Tamron event tickets (excludes summit)
  • Free passes to two Tamron events (excludes summit)
  • 20% discount on non-warranty repair
  • Lifetime Limited Warranty on any new lens purchase from year of Club induction
  • Free shipping on repairs (Tamron USA will send a pre-paid shipping label to receive your lens)
  • Free 2-week lens loaners (if available, with signed loaner agreement)
  • Exclusive Tamron Photo Tips Hotline for questions about photo techniques and tips on how to use your lens and camera
  • Invitation to a Tamron Workshop Summit
  • Invitation for chance to be profiled on website
  • Invitation to participate in VIP Member contest
  • Membership Card with lanyard

The VIP Club status will be evaluated on an annual basis on February 15 of each year following the close of sales and registration, admitting new customers and promoting current members to higher levels. If you have four or more unique lenses from Tamron you are encouraged to register your lenses at their website here. To see a full list of details for the Tamron VIP Program, click here.

Tags:
Previous
Darktable | Free Lightroom...
Next
Instagram Introduces Recommended...
About

Justin Heyes wants to live in a world where we have near misses and absolute hits; great love and small disasters. Starting his career as a gaffer, he has done work for QVC and The Rachel Ray Show, but quickly fell in love with photography. When he’s not building arcade machines, you can find him at local flea markets or attending car shows.

Explore his photographic endeavors here.

Website: Justin Heyes
Instagram: @jheyesphoto

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Unscripted | Photo Shoot BTS Season 2
When posing men, whether individually or as a couple, the same rules apply.

Related Articles

Darktable | Free Lightroom Alternative Now Available On Windows & Mac
By Kishore Sawh on December 28, 2017
What Is JPEG? JPEG Definition & All You Need To Know About It
By SLR Lounge Official on December 27, 2017
DXO Announces Development of Nik Collection in 2018
By Justin Heyes on December 27, 2017

Connect with us!