Tamron Establishes VIP Club for Registered Owners of Multiple Lenses

Keeping in line with the company’s position as a manufacturer of exceptional optical products from machine vision, factory automation, and surveillance applications to interchangeable camera lenses, Tamron’s philosophy is ‘New Eyes for Industry‘.

Tamron’s SP series aims to compete optically with Canon L and Nikon NIKKOR ED lenses. Short for ‘Superior Performance,’ these top-of-the-line lenses are developed with high-resolution standards in mind, providing superior optical performance, handling, and functionality, over previous generations.

Photographers have begun to forgo OEM offerings and even the much beloved Sigma for the new The Generation 2 Tamron lenses, or G2, with their improved optical performance, faster autofocus, and excellent image stabilization.

For the devotees and converts, Tamron has not seen that loyalty in vain, as recently the lens manufacturer has developed a new VIP Club for registered owners of multiple Tamron lenses.

Launching in 2018, the VIP Club will include select users who have registered their Tamron lenses through the company’s online warranty registration system from May 2011 through January 15, 2018.

There are three VIP Club levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

VIP Perks

Silver Membership

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered four lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 15, 2018

Welcome gift

Tamron magazine mailed three times per year

$50 bonus rebate towards any Tamron lens

50% off of one Tamron event ticket (excludes summit)

10% discount on non-warranty repair

Invitation to participate in VIP Member contest

Membership Card with lanyard

Gold Membership

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered five lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 15, 2018

Welcome gift

Tamron t-shirt

Tamron magazine mailed three times per year

$75 bonus rebate towards any Tamron lens

50% off of two Tamron event tickets (excludes summit)

Free pass to one Tamron event (excludes summit)

15% discount on non-warranty repair

Invitation to participate in VIP Member contest

Membership Card with lanyard

Platinum Membership

Tamron owners who have purchased and registered six or more lenses during the time-frame of May 2011 and January 2018

Welcome gift

Tamron t-shirt

Tamron LL Bean vest

Tamron magazine mailed three times per year

$100 bonus rebate towards any Tamron lens

50% off of three Tamron event tickets (excludes summit)

Free passes to two Tamron events (excludes summit)

20% discount on non-warranty repair

Lifetime Limited Warranty on any new lens purchase from year of Club induction

Free shipping on repairs (Tamron USA will send a pre-paid shipping label to receive your lens)

Free 2-week lens loaners (if available, with signed loaner agreement)

Exclusive Tamron Photo Tips Hotline for questions about photo techniques and tips on how to use your lens and camera

Invitation to a Tamron Workshop Summit

Invitation for chance to be profiled on website

Invitation to participate in VIP Member contest

Membership Card with lanyard

The VIP Club status will be evaluated on an annual basis on February 15 of each year following the close of sales and registration, admitting new customers and promoting current members to higher levels. If you have four or more unique lenses from Tamron you are encouraged to register your lenses at their website here. To see a full list of details for the Tamron VIP Program, click here.