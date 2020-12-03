Tamron announces the launch of the 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070), a high-speed standard zoom lens for Sony E-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras on January 14, 2021 at approximately $799. Due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.

The new 17-70mm F2.8 is Tamron’s first high-speed zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with APS-C size sensors. It features a maximum aperture of F2.8 across the entire 4.1x zoom ratio covering a focal length of 17-70mm (a full-frame equivalent of 25.5-105mm) ideal for everyday use, and superb optical performance. It is a small, lightweight lens that is also equipped with Tamron’s VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism to minimize camera shake. This VC mechanism leverages AI technology when shooting video.

The lens features Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating and a Ø67mm filter size – the same as the Tamron series of lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Compatible with many of the features that Sony builds into its cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF, the lens is the ideal everyday zoom for a multitude of situations. It is a highly practical lens that enables photographers to attain high image quality while enjoying the benefits of the large F2.8 aperture.

[Related Reading: Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Review | The Superzoom Reimagined]

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

World’s first high-speed standard zoom lens for APS-C cameras with the focal length range of 17-70mm 4.1x zoom ratio

The Model B070 has a focal length range of 17-70mm, equivalent to 25.5-105mm on full-frame cameras. It is the first F2.8 high-speed zoom lens in the world for APS-C mirrorless cameras to achieve a 4.1x zoom ratio.

Outstanding Optical Performance

The optical construction of the new 17-70mm F2.8 features 16 elements in 12 groups. Two GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements and one hybrid aspherical lens element are precisely arranged to maintain high-resolution performance from edge to edge.

Upgraded VC Effective in Combination with Sony APS-C Mirrorless Cameras, Leveraging AI for Video Shooting

The 17-70mm F2.8 features Tamron’s proprietary VC mechanism. Additional sophisticated algorithms optimized for this model and a dedicated, independently operating MPU all combine to superbly compensate for vibration. This feature is available when the lens is used with cameras with or without in-body image stabilization. When shooting video, by leveraging AI technology, image stabilization performance improves compared to conventional models.

Close Focusing−MOD is just 7.5” at the Wide-Angle End

The 17-70mm F2.8 zoom focuses close, down to 7.5” MOD (Minimum Object Distance). This is far superior to the performance achieved by conventional high-speed zoom lenses for APS-C cameras. In addition, the 15.4” MOD at the 70mm telephoto end ensures good close-range shooting performance allowing photographers to enjoy compelling close-up shots.

A Highly Portable Compact Design

The 17-70mm F2.8 zoom measures a scant 4.7” in length and 74.6mm in maximum diameter and weighs only 18.5 oz. The lens also maintains the same small Ø67mm filter size of each lens in the Tamron mirrorless lens line-up. This is remarkable for a lens with built-in VC image stabilization. When used with Sony’s APS-C mirrorless cameras, this zoom is nicely balanced and provides a comfortable user experience.

The RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit is exceptionally quiet and perfect for video use

Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating provide extra protection

Compatible with many camera-specific features and functions, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF

Technical Specifications

Model : B070 Focal Length : 17-70mm (for APS-C frame mirrorless format) (25.5-105mm full-frame equivalent field-of-view) Maximum Aperture : F2.8 Angle of View (diagonal) : 79° 55′-23° 00’ (for APS-C frame mirrorless format) Optical Construction : 16 elements in 12 groups Minimum Object Distance : 7.5“ (WIDE), 15.4“ (TELE) Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:4.8 (WIDE) / 1:5.2 (TELE) Filter Size : Ø67mm Maximum Diameter : Ø74.6mm Length* : 4.7“ Weight : 18.5 oz Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm)** Minimum Aperture : F22 Standard Accessories : Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps Compatible Mounts : Sony E-mount

MTF Chart & Lens Details

[Related Reading: Tamron Announces New Series of Free Webinars With Tamron Pro Photographers]

Check Pricing & Availability of Tamron Lenses Here;

Adorama | B&H | Amazon