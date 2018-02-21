Tamron Announces Two New Lenses | 70-210mm F/4 For Canon and Nikon & 28-75MM F/2.8 DI III RXD for Sony E-mount

It’s no secret Tamron’s Di lenses are making waves in the industry. Perhaps influenced by Sigma’s success, Tamron’s public perceived identity has shifted for the better, in no short part to their SP (Superior Performance) Line.

From their excellent line of VC equipped primes, like the 85mm and 45mm, to their statement f/2.8 zooms, Tamron’s modern aesthetic and reinvented approach has become a force to be reckoned with, and, as a result, caught the attention of many photographers. Now, they’ve announced two new zooms that are sure to catch the attention of many more.

Almost a year to the date of the announcement of their 70-200 f/2.8, Tamron recently announced a 70-210 f/4 with VC. Though not part of the same SP line as the Tamron 70-200 f/2.8, the 70-210 f/4 has offerings including an excellent vibration reduction, Fluorine Coating, Moisture-Resistant Construction, and close minimum object distance.

Boasting the highest-in-class maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1, the A034 consists of 20 elements in 14 groups and uses three Low Dispersion elements to compensate for chromatic aberrations. Tamron’s 70-210mm features a constant maximum aperture of f/4 and is lighter compared to large aperture telephoto zoom lenses, at 30.3 oz. The lens will be available in Canon and Nikon mounts in April and can be preordered from B$H at $799.00, here.

A bit on the shorter side, Tamron’s other lens is surely one to be the head turner. The 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD is a new high-speed standard zoom lens meant for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. While this does share some external aesthetic similarities with the rest of Tamron’s new line, It is the first of its kind, a fast mirrorless lens that is not an all in one zoom.

Tamron states that the new RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit is perfect for video use. The lens features Moisture-Resistant Construction, hydrophobic Fluorine Coating, and has a “Direct Manual Focus (DMF)” system. No word yet on the availability of the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lightweight (19.4 oz.) and compact (4.6 in).

Close-focusing; Minimum Object Distance: 7.5 in at wide-angle setting and 15.3 in at the telephoto position.

Next-generation design

Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating for weather protection.