Tamron Announces Three New Full-Frame Lenses

Tamron has announced they’re developing three lenses — two for full-frame DSLRs and one for full-frame mirrorless cameras

Tamron’s two new (in development) full-frame DSLR lenses include the 35-150mm F/2.8-4 Di VC OSD (Model A043) zoom lens and the SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (Model F045) fixed focal lens; on the mirrorless side, Tamron is developing a new high-speed ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras—the 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046).

Tamron will display these new lenses at CP+ 2019, the world premiere show for camera and photo imaging, from February 28 through March 3, 2019 at Pacifico Yokohama and at the Wedding and Portrait Professionals International (WPPI), February 27 through March 3, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The lenses are expected to launch in the middle of 2019.

Fast compact Portrait Zoom breaks new ground: 35-150mm F/2.8-4 Di VC OSD (Model A043)

The new compact Model A043 is designed for fast handling and easy transport and features a zoom that extends from 35mm to 150mm, incorporating the 85mm focal length (often regarded as optimum for portrait shooting). It offers a fast F2.8 aperture at the wide-angle end while maintaining a bright F4 at the telephoto end. For close-focusing, the MOD (Minimum Object Distance) is 17.7″ across the entire zoom range. Delivering superb image quality, precisely placed LD (Low Dispersion) glass elements and aspherical lenses quash degrading optical aberrations. Furthermore, the Model A043 incorporates the Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) system, which assures optimal AF performance and effective vibration compensation.

This lens is particularly intriguing to me as I tend to do a lot of event and photojournalistic work. I’ll often carry two cameras or two lenses and swap to cover the wide to telephoto ranges needed in those instances and I rarely move from the F4 mark. So this lens, with it’s range and compact size, could be a game-changer for my work.

Fast fixed focal lens boldly demonstrates Tamron’s lens-making expertise: SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD (Model F045)

Tamron’s SP lens series was born in 1979, based on the concept of delivering lenses for taking the perfect picture for those who love photography. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the series. In celebration, Tamron has developed the Model F045, the distillation of Tamron’s accumulated lens-making expertise and craftsmanship. This orthodox fixed focal lens, which some consider the most basic of all interchangeable lenses, is the embodiment of all of the optical technology and manufacturing knowhow Tamron has developed to date.

The Model F045’s unprecedented high-resolution image quality and beautiful, appealing background bokeh lets photographers capture any scene down to the finest details. The external lens barrel was developed through tireless pursuit of operability and durability, focusing constantly on the needs of photographers. This lens is equipped with a fast F1.4 aperture and high-speed, high-precision AF functionality offering exceptional reliability, plus various other features for increased convenience, making it the perfect everyday lens for your creative pursuits. It is ideally suited for nearly every photographic genre, including photojournalism, landscape, sports, street life, wedding groups and family snapshots.

I can’t wait to get hands-on with this and run some side-by-side comparisons with the collection of other F1.4 glass I’ve got. Yes, that is my favorite lens/focal length, so this guy will be fun.

High-speed ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E-mount cameras is extremely compact and lightweight: 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046)

The Model A046 achieves an astonishingly small diameter for a high-speed ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, as witnessed by its modest 67mm filter size. Its unprecedented light weight and compact size provide excellent balance when used with a full-frame mirrorless camera, making it easy to carry and enabling it to cater to a wide range of scenes and shooting conditions. The Model A046 offers a fast F2.8 aperture throughout the entire zoom range and delivers high-resolution and contrast, edge to edge. The combination of ultra-wide-angle focal length, fast constant F2.8 aperture, and Minimum Object Distance of 7.5″ at the wide-angle end encourages richly expressive and creative photography in a multitude of scenarios. The Model A046’s AF drive system is powered by the RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit, enabling it to deliver high-speed, high-precision and superbly quiet operation suitable for shooting video as well as still photographs.

Note: All DSLR camera functions are possible when the Models A043 and A045 are attached to a mirrorless camera via the manufacturer’s adapter..

*Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. of the above-mentioned three products are subject to change without prior notice.

