Following the official launch of the three new prime lenses for E-mount, Tamron also announces the development of a new high-speed telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras, the 70-180mm F/2.8 Di III VXD (Model A056). Availability of this new zoom is planned for Spring 2020. The lens will be on display at the upcoming Photo Plus Expo in New York City this week and Salon de la Photo in Paris next month.

Developed under the concept of “making high-speed zoom lenses user-friendly,” Model A056 features a compact and lightweight design, an ideal match for full-frame mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras. The 67mm filter diameter is the same as all other Tamron lenses in this series. The optical design includes several specialized glass elements that contribute to the lens’s superb imaging performance and its very short 33.5 in MOD (Minimum Object Distance) expands overall versatility. The lens adopts Tamron’s newly developed VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that produces a quiet, quick autofocus drive. Other features that support a great shooting experience include a Moisture-Resistant Construction helpful for outdoor shooting and Fluorine Coating for easy maintenance. In addition, Model A056 is fully compatible with various camera-specific features including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF. This new model joins the 17-28mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A046) and the 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036) and brings Tamron’s total of F/2.8 zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras to three, their new “Holy Trinity.”

Main Features

Comfortably compact (149mm / 5.9 in) and lightweight (815g / 28.7 oz).

67mm filter diameter, same as all other Tamron lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Superb optical performance and MOD of 33.5 in. for a broader range of photographic versatility.

Extremely quiet and fast newly developed VXD linear motor focus mechanism.

Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating contribute to a comfortable, user friendly photographic experience.

Compatible with various camera-specific features including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

I know several people who are anxiously awaiting this lens to hit the market, and frankly I am too! Cannot wait to test this out and give it a thorough review. So how about you? Will you be renting or ordering this lens once it hits the shelves? What are you planning on shooting with it? Let us know in the comments below.

