Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A (model B070) Giveaway ($799 Value)!

Versatility is important in photography gear, especially when it comes to lenses. In fact, most photographers will tell you that lenses represents one of the most important investments a photographer can make, more so than camera bodies. Seriously!

Whether you shoot weddings, portraits or landscapes, lens choice can either limit or enhance your creativity and sometimes mean the difference between getting and missing the shot. For example, if you’ve ever tried to capture an important moment using a slow-focusing lens with variable aperture, then you know how limiting (or frustrating) it can be. Fortunately, it’s easier than you might think to get your hands on a quality lens.

We’ve teamed up with Tamron to offer one lucky winner an amazing new lens, the Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A (model B070), equivalent to 25.5-105mm on full-frame cameras. It is the world’s first F2.8 high-speed zoom lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras to achieve a 4.1x zoom ratio. Along with Tamron’s highly regarded VC image stabilization, this fast, sharp, and lightweight lens will allow you to focus on what matters, capturing beautiful images that you and your clients will love.

The Giveaway Prize – Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A (model B070)

Tamron’s 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A (model B070) lens was built for mirrorless cameras and features a wide focal length range, constant aperture throughout that range, as well as an amazing autofocus system, with Fast Hybrid AF, Eye AF, Direct Manual Focus (DMF), Camera-based lens unit firmware updates, and more. It’s also lightweight, which makes it great for travel or packing into minimalist kits. See the specs below for even more details.

Specs

Focal Length: 17-70mm (for APS-C frame mirrorless format) | (for full-frame mirrorless format: 25.5-105mm equivalent field-of-view)

Maximum Aperture: F2.8

Angle of View: (diagonal) 79° 55′-23° 00′ (for APS-C frame mirrorless format)

Optical Construction: 16 elements in 12 groups

Minimum Object Distance: 0.19m /7.5 in (WIDE), 0.39m /15.4 in (TELE)

Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:4.8 (WIDE) / 1:5.2 (TELE)

Filter Size: φ67mm

Maximum Diameter: φ74.6mm

Length: 119.3mm (4.7 inches from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face)

Weight: 525g (18.5 oz)

Aperture Blades: 9 (circular diaphragm, which stays almost perfectly circular up to two stops down from maximum aperture)

Minimum Aperture: f/22

Standard Accessories: Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps

Compatible Mounts: Sony E-mount

How to Enter the TamronUSA Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. There are a total of 4 ways to enter and each entrant can gain up to 15 entries if you complete all of the entry methods. Giveaway ends February 29th, 2021.

Tamron 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A (model B070) Giveaway ($799 Value)!



Good luck!