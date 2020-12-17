Just in time for the holidays, SYRP has launched an all-in-one smart remote for mirrorless and DSLR cameras; the Genie Micro.

This device is Syrps take on smart controller units (similar to the Profoto Connect ), that connect and control your camera with the use of an app on your smartphone. Seated safely in the hot shoe of your camera, and connected via the USB port, the device can control the ISO, Shutter speed, and aperture (via Bluetooth/wifi), to let you shoot a variety of different modes like HDR brackets and time-lapse modes including ramped and Holy-Grail.

Key Features

Use the Syrp App to remotely control camera settings

Easily set up time-lapses from the app

HDR mode for time-lapse and photography

Live Control mode for adjusting exposure settings

Use Live Control mode for Stop Motion

According to the descriptions, you can even control multiple cameras from this setup, syncing them together from which you can start and stop recording from the mobile app on all connected cameras at the same time, thus ensuring you never miss “the shot.” This feature is also useful for the current covid-world, allowing you to start and stop recording from a safe distance from your subjects/talent.

With integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the device can operate from 10 meters away and can be wirelessly updated as new functionality is developed.

Please note: An additional Shutter Link Cable is required for standard triggering. Camera control requires the USB cable that comes with your camera. Please check the compatibility chart to see if your camera is compatible.

Technical Specifications

Weight – 0.06 lbs

Interface- 2.5mm Shutter Control Port, Bluetooth 4.0, USB-C Port, Wifi 2.4GHz

Dimensions – 2.05 x 2.05 x 0.67 in

Product Contents – 1x Genie Micro 1x USB-C to USB-A Male Cable 1x USB-C to USB-A Male Cable 1x Micro Fiber Cloth

Camera Mounting Screw – Hot Shoe

Battery Life Time-Lapse – 7 hrs

Battery Life Video – 7 hrs

Charging Time – 2.5

Powered By (Batteries)- Built in Lithium

Charging Mode – USB-C 5V DC, min 1Amp

Price – $159 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Syrp

The Device (and app) doesn’t pretend to be more than it is, with a very simple app and interface. (which is a nice change of pace in my personal opinion). While other devices on the market can potentially do more, the Syrp Genie Micro is by far, the cheapest solution if this is something that caters to your workflow. Just be sure to check the camera compatibility sheets before you buy to be sure your systems will work with the device.

