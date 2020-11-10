Synology DS720+ and Two 16TB Seagate IronWolf Drives Giveaway ($1,400 Value)!

For both photographers and videographers, safely storing data sits atop the list of priorities. Without a secure and sustainable data storage procedure, photographers and videographers alike risk not only losing data but also damaging their professional reputation. There’s no shortage of disastrous data recovery stories of external hard drives crashing and failing. To help, we’ve teamed up with Synology to offer one lucky winner an incredible storage solution! Synology works with businesses of all sizes to manage and secure data, providing solutions at any scale, so you know that your files will be safe.

The Giveaway Prize – Synology DS720+ and Two 16TB Seagate IronWolf Drive

Synology is giving away their DS720+ along with two 16TB Seagate IronWolf HDDs to one lucky winner. This $1,400 value was designed to ensure your photos and creative work stay safe and centralized. The DS720+ 2-Bay NAS will serve as your own private cloud with remote capabilities, and it offers remote access for when you’re on location. Integrate Synology’s tech into your complete 3-2-1 backup system with automatic scheduled backups from PCs, external hard drives, and offsite cloud services. You can also use the DS720+ to share specific folders with clients, and it provides collaboration and sharing tools to work with editors and other collaborators. If you eventually require more storage space, the DS720+ offers a scalable storage solution that allows users to add five more drives with Synology DX517 to expand storage capacity.

How to Enter Synology Giveaway

You can enter using the widget below or by clicking this link. There are several ways to enter and each entrant can gain multiple entries if they complete all of the entry methods. Giveaway ends November 24th, 2020.

What is a NAS and Why Do You Need It?

NAS stands for Network Attached Storage and acts as an external hard drive, but is connected via your network. This allows for remote access and file-sharing capabilities and protects photos and video footage from loss, corruption or disasters. The Synology NAS is an integral part of a 3-2-1 Backup Strategy:

3 different copies of your data

different copies of your data 2 different media

different media 1 off-site.

To learn more about Synology’s products click here!