Summer is officially here and as such, many companies have launched some pretty impressive deals, sales, rebates, and announcements on photography and cinematography related gear, accessories, and software!

This holiday week, we have deals & savings from companies like Adorama, Bloom, Fundy, Lensbaby, Infinite Color, B&H, Datacolor, Fujifilm, Nikon, Skylum, and more. We’ll be updating this post throughout the rest of the summer as new deals surface so be sure to bookmark this page and check back each day!

Save Big On ALL SLR Lounge Workshops & More

This year, we’re offering big savings on our Premium Memberships and ALL of our Workshops. We hope you jump in and join the thousands of photographers succeeding with our proven frameworks.

Read about all the deals and details here

B&H Deals Of The Week

Save Big on a huge selection of items from Microphones & Laptops to Camera Bundles & Game Consoles at B&H Photo this week!

Get The Newly Released Manfrotto Gimbal 220 Kit – $399.95

Angler PortaScreen Kits are only $124.95

Save $300 on Apple 16″ MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Space Gray) – $2,099

Save $210 on Manfrotto Virtual Reality Carbon Fiber 3-Section Tripod – $599.88

Deals Of The Week with Adorama

Adorama has launched a variety of deals to get your summer started off right, and all the things you might need for your back to school prep from popular brands such as Canon, DJI, Bose and more.

Save $900 on iKan 5-Piece Chromakey Kit, Medium – $1,699

Save $176 on Profoto C1 Plus Portable Studio Light – $299

Save $209 on DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone with Smart Controller – $1,990

Save $50 on Sony ZV-1 Compact 4K HD Camera – $748

Creators GearUP with Adorama’s College Student Discount Program

The Creators GearUP program is designed to help college students get all the gear they need for studies, creative passions, and everything in between, offering discounts on a variety of products across categories sold through Adorama. Participating brands include Epson, Fujifilm, Flashpoint, Glow, Hasselblad, Manfrotto, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Tenba, Westcott, and more.

In addition to product discounts, the Creators GearUP program offers students curated educational content on topics such as photography, video, audio, and more. Signing up is easy and can be completed in two simple steps.

Save Huge on Westcott Flex Lighting Kits

Save up to $1900 on a variety of Westcott Flex Lighting Kits & Bundles

Adorama | B&H | Westcott

Fujifilm Summer Sale

Save up to $1,000 on select Fujifilm X Series and GFX systems between July 20 to September 6, 2020.

Save up to $200 on a selection of Nikon Lenses

Adorama | B&H

Save 35-30% Off Luminar 4 When You Bundle

Skylum Software is running a summer sale for Luminar including a deal that includes both Luminar and Aurora HDR. These are the best prices yet to get your hands on Luminar 4! SAVE AN EXTRA $10 with the coupon code SLRLOUNGE10

Save 10% on Refurbished Canon Gear!

Take 10% off all refurbished cameras, lenses, camcorders, and more from Canon!

Trade-In Your Old Gear for up To $400 on New Olympus Cameras

Get up to a $400 trade-up bonus towards select E-M Gear on top of up to $600 Instant Savings! (Deal ends 10/4/20)

Save On Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit

This year marks Datacolor’s 50th Anniversary! What better way to celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation in color management than an incredible offer to save some serious green on this golden anniversary?

For a limited time only, the SpyderX Photo Kit (reg. $399) is only $199*!

*Limited Quantities – While Supplies Last

The SpyderX Photo Kit has everything you need in one convenient, cost-effective package to ensure precise color, depth and detail for all your photos, from capture through post-production.

SpyderX Elite to color calibrate monitors in just under two minutes

Spyder Checkr 24 to color-correct your camera and lens combinations

Spyder Cube to set your exposure and white balance in RAW conversion

Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Datacolor

Run your entire creative business from one beautiful place! Start for free and save 30% on your plan.

Additional Miscellaneous Offers