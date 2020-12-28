Let’s face it, 2020 hasn’t been the best year for the creative industry, but the team at LensRentals want to brighten things up a bit with their first-ever Pitch Contest for filmmakers, (with sponsors Filmconvert, Frame.io, and Musicbed) offering up a prize package valued at over $5,000 including a $2,000 rental credit and $1,000 in cold-hard-cash!

The judges are looking for entries from people who want to make a short film (5-7 minutes) with an original idea & execution, and all they need….is your pitch! Simply submit a script and video pitch of your idea to their panel of judges. From there, they will select their favorite idea, and you’ll receive a prize package worth an estimated $5,000.

The Prizes

With the help of our sponsors Musicbed, Frame.io, FilmConvert, CineMatch, and others, the prize package will be given to the best pitch as judges by our panel of judges. The prize package, valued at over $5,000, includes —

$2,000 rental credit from Lensrentals.com

rental credit from Lensrentals.com $1,000 cash

cash 1-year Business subscription to MusicBed

1 year Pro subscription to Frame.io

1 FilmConvert Plug-in Bundle

1 CineMatch Plug-in

A feature on the Lensrentals Blog

The contest runs from December 28th, 2020, until January 29th, 2021.

Read the full contest details and more on the official LensRentals Blog or just skip ahead and click the following link to submit your pitch on FilmFreeway Here! Best of luck to all of you!