Spiffy Gear just announced its newest generation of LED light bracelets: KYU-6. KYU-6 is a lightweight slap-bracelet that provides readily available light on the go. It is magnetic, splash-proof, and easy to use.

KYU-6 comes as a high CRI bi-color strip or clean wavelength RGB. Both flavors feature brightness and color control, and a set of pre-built special effects.

[Related Reading: Spiffy Gear Launches Lumee, A “Cinema Grade” Wearable LED Light]

With a high CRI of 95+, KYU-6 provides appealing skin tones and perfect color rendition. At less than 45 grams, KYU-6 is among the lowest profile cinematic lights in the world, so you can hide it just about anywhere, even in plain sight.

Being a wearable light means that your KYU-6 is always with you. It is the perfect tool for cinematographers and content creators alike.

To help you get the most out of your KYU-6, Spiffy Gear is also introducing a line of newly designed accessories to drive your creativity either on or off-camera:

A single KYU-6 mount allows you to use the light on-camera, on a light stand, or on a boom pole.

An incredibly thin magnetized three-way panel supports up to three lights and features multiple mounting options.

“We created KYU-6 with the needs of filmmakers and content creators in mind, giving them an easy solution when small lights are needed. Plus, it’s the most fun light you’ll ever own!”

– Udi Tirosh, Spiffy Gear CEO.

[Related Reading: Spiffy Gear’s Spekular LED Light Kit Hands-On Review – Lighting For Any Situation and Budget]

Technical Specifications

KYU-6 Bi-Color

28 bright LEDs on a single slap bracelet

2700K-6500K, 95 CRI, 120° light angle

5 brightness levels + 5 different effect modes (Breathing, Candle, Explosion, Red carpet, Stroboscopic)

Standard Micro-USB charge port with charging cable, up to 8 hours of runtime

Splash-proof, magnetic back, slap bracelet, mounting hole mounting options

CRI 95

2700-6500 Kelvin

Operation time @ full power: 1 Hour

Operation time @ low power: 8 Hours

Effects: Breathing, Candle, Explosion, Red carpet, Stroboscopic

KYU-6 RGB

14 bright clean wavelength RGB LEDs, 120° light angle on a single slap bracelet

Main colors: Red, Green, Blue with 15 sub-colors

5 brightness levels + 5 different effect modes (Breathing, Police, Fire, TV, Fireworks)

Standard Micro-USB charge port with charging cable, up to 8 hours of runtime

Splash-proof, magnetic back, slap bracelet, mounting hole mounting options

Main colors: Red, Green, Blue

15 sub-colors

Operation time @ full power: 1 Hour

Operation time @ low power: 8 Hours

Effects: Breathing, Police, Fire, TV, Fireworks

For more information, please visit www.spiffygear.com

Pricing & Availability of the KYU-6

The KYU-6 by Spiffy Gear is available for purchase starting August 26 2020 at an MSRP of $45 at spiffygear.com and in select photography stores soon. They Currently aren’t listed in the usual spots like Adorama and B&H but we suspect they’ll be listed officially very shortly.

Adorama | B&H | Amazon | Spiffy Gear