Lock in Your Premium Membership Discount!

Join Now
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Gear & Apps

Special PPE Edition of the Deal Dash | Many Discounts Ending in 24 Hours

By Holly Roa on October 25th 2018

PDN’s annual Photo Plus Expo, held in New York City is a veritable playground for photographers. It’s packed with everything a photographer could want – world-class photographers who generously share their knowledge with the masses, gear raffles, models with sets and lighting for you to photograph with your own camera or one on loan for the expo, and all your favorite brands have a booth to show off their goods which is often paired with special expo prices.

If New York isn’t in the cards for you this year, B&H has still got your back. As a premier photography retailer with a brick-and-mortar shop in Manhattan, you know they’re in on the PPE party and guess what – everyone is invited. In its annual tradition, there are hundreds of discounts on B&H’s site just for Photo Plus Expo. Some are more significant than others, and we’ve scoured the sale section to bring you the biggest markdowns.

If you’ve been waiting for a good sale to buy that camera or lens on your wishlist, now might just be the time. You’ll have to act quickly though, as the sales end with the expo on Saturday, October 27th. Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic have the highest number of deep discounts, but there are a few more of note. Find them all below. (Spoiler alert: the superstar deals are the Nikon D750 kits and Hasselblad X1D.)

The Deals

special deals from Canon

special deals from Nikon

special deals from Panasonic

special deals from Sony

special deals from Hasselblad

special deals from Olympus

Other Notable Deals Around the Web This Week


Up to $1,351 Off
Zeiss Lenses

$46.80 (78%) Off
SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Cards


$13.00 (19%) Off
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

We hope you enjoy!  As always, let us know what you think about these!

Tags:
Previous
Sony A9 vs. Canon 5D Mark IV Comparison
About

Seattle based photographer with a side of videography, specializing in work involving animals, but basically a Jill of all trades.
Instagram: @HJRphotos

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

Sony A9 vs. Canon 5D Mark IV Comparison
By Anita Sadowska on October 25, 2018
Weekly Deal Dash for Photography Gear | October Week 2
By Anthony Thurston on October 12, 2018
Weekly Deal Dash for Photography Gear
By Christopher Lin on October 5, 2018

Connect with us!