Special PPE Edition of the Deal Dash | Many Discounts Ending in 24 Hours
PDN’s annual Photo Plus Expo, held in New York City is a veritable playground for photographers. It’s packed with everything a photographer could want – world-class photographers who generously share their knowledge with the masses, gear raffles, models with sets and lighting for you to photograph with your own camera or one on loan for the expo, and all your favorite brands have a booth to show off their goods which is often paired with special expo prices.
If New York isn’t in the cards for you this year, B&H has still got your back. As a premier photography retailer with a brick-and-mortar shop in Manhattan, you know they’re in on the PPE party and guess what – everyone is invited. In its annual tradition, there are hundreds of discounts on B&H’s site just for Photo Plus Expo. Some are more significant than others, and we’ve scoured the sale section to bring you the biggest markdowns.
If you’ve been waiting for a good sale to buy that camera or lens on your wishlist, now might just be the time. You’ll have to act quickly though, as the sales end with the expo on Saturday, October 27th. Nikon, Canon, and Panasonic have the highest number of deep discounts, but there are a few more of note. Find them all below. (Spoiler alert: the superstar deals are the Nikon D750 kits and Hasselblad X1D.)
The Deals
special deals from Canon
- Canon-1D X Mark II DSLR Camera Body with Storage Kit – $520 off
- Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera w/ 24-70mm f/4 Lens – $575 off
- Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera Body – $425 off
Canon 6D Mark II DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4 Lens – $625 off
- Canon 6D Mark II DSLR w/ 24-105mm f/3.5-5.6 Lens – $625 off
Canon 7D Mark II DSLR with 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens & W-E1 Wi-Fi Adapter Storage Kit – $675 off
Canon 80D DSLR Camera with 18-135mm Lens– $405 off
Canon M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm Lens –$400 off
special deals from Nikon
Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens – $570 off
Nikon D500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens – $595 off
Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens – $1200 off
Nikon D750 DSLR Camera with 24-120mm Lens – $1225 off
Nikon D750 DSLR Camera (Body Only) – $600 off
Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 16-80mm Lens – $595 off
special deals from Panasonic
- Panasonic Lumix DC-G9 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera – $400 off
Panasonic Lumix DMC-GX85 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 12-32mm and 45-150mm Lenses – $400 Off
Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7 Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 14-42mm Lens (Black) – $300 off
special deals from Sony
special deals from Hasselblad
special deals from Olympus
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Camera with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens Kit (Black) – $700 off
Other Notable Deals Around the Web This Week
$46.80 (78%) Off
SanDisk 64GB Ultra SDXC UHS-I Memory Cards
$13.00 (19%) Off
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
- Ruggard Bags (Up to $50 Off)
- LowePro Bags (Up to $430 Off)
- Vello Camera Remotes & Flash Triggers (20% Off instantly)
- Epson Printers (Up to $300 Off)
- Macbooks and other Apple Products (Up to $400 Off)
We hope you enjoy! As always, let us know what you think about these!
