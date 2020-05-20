A new rumor from Sony Alpha Rumors suggests that a new camera, the Sony ZV-1, is set to be announced on May 26. In this camera, Sony is targeting the growing vlogging market with features such as a fully articulating screen, EyeAF autofocus, and an integrated ND filter. Check out the rumored specs and leaked images below.

Rumored Specs:

Looks like an RX100VII

Has a fully articulating screen on the side similar to the Canon EOS-RP

Better grip than current RX100 cameras

Large video record button

Integrated ND filter

24-70mm F1.8 – 2.8 lens

EyeAf autofocus

One-touch bokeh feature

Auto Object detect

Announcement: May 26

Images:

What do you think of this “potential” camera and its specs? Do you think it’ll be a great vlogging/influencer or travel camera? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below.