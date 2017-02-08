Sony Unveils 2 Mid-Telephoto Primes & A New Flash | FE 100mm 2.8 SFT GM, 85mm 1.8

We’re here at WPPI in Las Vegas, and given the torrent of releases over the course of last year and through Photokina and PPE, few expected there to be any significant announcement at WPPI, but Sony has reminded us again that they are the company to do the unexpected, and they’ve announced two new and rather exciting mid-telephoto prime lenses for e-mount and a compact radio flash.

It’ll be without question the most exciting and interesting release of the lot, with the focus here on the initialism in the middle of the name, SFT (Smooth Trans Focus lenses). The 100mm SFT has a ring switch for macro with a 1.87ft minimum focusing distance (o.25x mag), built in optical stabilization, nano AR coating to reduce ghosting and flare, ED glass to suppress chromatic aberration, and features an 11-blade circular aperture design. What all of that adds up to is what Sony deems is the highest quality bokeh of their lenses. SFT lenses are rare, and those with this kind of usability and AF even rarer. I got some time with it yesterday so check back shortly for some initial thoughts. You can order one now, however, and it comes in at just under $1,500.

Where the 100mm SFT is aimed at a particular level of consumer or those with specific desires and needs, the 85 1.8 is an affordable and accessible 85 from Sony who seek something other than Sony’s 85mm G-Master. Unlike the GM models this does not have image stabilization. It has a 9 bladed aperture that should render quality bokeh, a double linear motor system, and AF/MF switch and is dust and moisture resistant. It’s also relatively small and light making it a good companion not only for Sony’s full frame e-mount A7, but better balanced on something like an a6500. It rings it at $600.

Sony’s new flash is a radio controlled offering that adds to the growing lighting system, and the company is positioning it to complement the e-mount full frame and APS-C lines of cameras. It has a range of approximately 100ft, should get over 200 shots out of the battery life, a guide number of 45m at ISO 100, 2.5 second recharge time and a built in LED lamp.

While fine to work alone it is able to support up to 5 groups with 3 flashes per group. The flash head can swivel 360 degrees (180 in both directions), can tilt 360 degrees up and 8 down. It is also dust and moisture resistant and apparently has a menu system that mimics Sony’s newest cameras (that may not be such a great thing…). It’s available for pre-order and is competitively priced at just under $400.

For more details find the official press release below: