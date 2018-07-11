Photographing the Milky Way

Sony RX100VI Now Shipping! | Best Pocket Camera For Portraits & Travel

By Kishore Sawh on July 11th 2018

Good news, Summer is officially here and so is the Sony RX100VI, which officially has just begun shipping!

The RX100VI has been causing quite the stir since its announcement, given its formidable feature-set within the body of something the size of a wallet – or smaller, and truth be told we’ve never seen quite such a versatile camera in this form factor, ever.

It’s a pocketable camera that could possibly be, and probably is, the all ’rounder we’ve always wanted from something this small, making it the ultimate travel camera and daily companion.

Since the first generation arrived 6 years ago the RX100 line reframed how we thought about pocket cameras. In a world that was (and is) going ever more toward the phone camera, the RX100 was the outlier, the pocket camera which was still so so much better than a phone with hardly any of size penalty. 6 years on that’s essentially the same, except to stay on top it’s had to evolve, and evolution has made it better in every way.

It is the biggest leap since the introduction of version 1, and for the first time it’s truly a force when it comes to portraits. You really can take this everywhere and capture images that no one would think were not taken with an interchangeable lens camera. See our review below, and you can get your RX100VI here.

Sony RX100VI Review | Discreet When Desired, Capable When Required

Highlights

  • ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* f/2.8-4.5 Lens
  • 24-200mm (35mm equivalent)
  • 20.1MP 1″ Exmor RS BSI CMOS Sensor
  • BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI
  • 0.39″ 2.36m-Dot OLED Pop-Up EVF
  • 3.0″ 921.6k-Dot 180° Tilting Touchscreen (With Touch AF)
  • Fast Hybrid AF System with 315 Points
  • ISO 12800 and 24 fps Continuous Shooting
  • UHD 4K30p Video with HLG & S-Log3 Gammas
  • HFR Mode for Full HD Video up to 960 fps

About

Kishore is, among other things, the Editor-In-Chief at SLR Lounge. A photographer and writer based in Miami, he can often be found at dog parks, and airports in London and Toronto. He is also a tremendous fan of flossing and the happiest guy around when the company’s good.

