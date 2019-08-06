Sony Renews Alpha Female ‘Creator in Residence’ Contest to Support Next-Generation Photographers and Filmmakers

Sony recently announced the contest applications are now open for the second Alpha Female Creators-in-residence program. The Alpha Female program provides extensive resources and opportunities to advance the careers of female photographers and filmmakers.

We talked about this program last fall after the winners of the first Alpha Female program were selected, choosing 5 women from over 6000 entries, each receiving a prize package that included financial support for personal projects, along with an assortment of Sony camera gear and a mentorship with one of Sony’s female artisans of Imagery. This year, the contest will choose 6, (one more than last years) winners/finalists; 4 in the photography & videography category, and 2 in the filmmaking & cinematography category. Additionally, this years recipients will receive educational opportunities and invitations to specially organized networking events throughout the program.

When this program was first launched, Sony Imaging made the proclamation that a creative eye and artistic vision, not gender, are the most important things in photography. The goal was to help the photography world see beyond inequalities we face in society, and embrace talent, artistic vision, and the use of photography itself for a greater good.

The Alpha Female Program is available to women age 21+ in the US, and includes a cash prize/grant, camera gear, and mentorship. More than 6,000 contestants entered last year and we expect that to be even greater this year. The process included submitting an artist’s statement, creating a budget, a sample of your portfolio, and an introductory video of yourself. For full contest rules check here.

View The Press Release Below

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced contest applications are now open for the second Alpha Female Creators-in-residence program.

Launched in summer 2018, Alpha Female is a program that provides extensive resources and opportunities to advance the careers of female photographers and filmmakers. In 2019, Sony is renewing the initiative and remaining firmly committed to promoting diversity and fostering the growth of all voices in the photography, videography and filmmaking industries.

In the successful inaugural year of the Alpha Female program, five women were selected from more than 6,000 contest applications to participate in the creators-in-residence program, each receiving a prize package that included financial support for personal projects, along with an assortment of Sony camera gear and a mentorship with one of Sony’s female Artisans of Imagery.

“This program inspired me to push myself further than ever before, while also opening so many doors for my career,” said 2018 Creator-in-residence winner and award-winning wedding photographer Megan Allen. “My work is light-years ahead of where it was seven months ago, and my clients are thrilled with the results.”

This year’s Alpha Female contest will recognize a total of six award winners: four in the category of Photography and Videography, and two in the category of Filmmaking/Cinematography. In addition to project funding and Sony gear, each winner will receive educational opportunities and invitations to specially organized networking events throughout the program.

“Alpha Female is a way for us to bring talented female creators out of the shadows and into the foreground in an industry where they are too commonly underrepresented,”said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. “We are continually inspired by their work and are proud to offer our support.”

Sony Alpha Female Artist-in-residence Prizes

Winners of the Sony Alpha Female award program will receive $21,000 and up to $5,000 in Sony equipment to help fulfill their creative projects, as well as access to additional loaner equipment to help bring their artistic vision to life.

Mentorship

Each winner will be paired with a successful Alpha Female Artisan photographer or filmmaker—women who have all been paving the way for the next generation of women creators. These mentors will impart wisdom and professional knowledge, helping winners to elevate their craft and career to new heights.

The Alpha Female mentors are among the most talented photographers and filmmakers in the industry. Supporting mentors of the Alpha Female program include Amber Baird, Brooke Shaden, Caroline Jensen, Cristina Mittermeier, Jean Fruth, Katrin Eismann, Marvi Lacar, Me Ra Koh, Nancy Borowick, Sara France, Taylor Rees and Zabrina Deng. Final mentors will be matched according to each winner’s needs and creative style.

Contest applications and official contest rules for the Alpha Female Creator-in-residence Program are available at www.alphauniverse.com/alpha-female

A variety of additional content related to Sony’s “Be Alpha” campaign, including articles, videos and events, can be found at www.alphauniverse.com/BeAlpha

*Images and Video shared with permission from Sony. Featured Image By Brooke Shaden