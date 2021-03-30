Today, Sony has launched a new update for the “Visual Story” mobile application for professional event photographers that simplifies the process of delivering photos to their clients immediately after an event through automatic gallery creation using AI (artificial intelligence) image selection, and web delivery. The new application version 1.1 for “Visual Story” offers expanded support and a new “Live Gallery” feature that makes remote viewing and participation more accessible. The app was already impressively useful in its first release, so these updated features should be even more impressive and useful for the event photographers out there. I’ll be downloading and testing the update out later and will update this post with my thoughts at that point, until then, be sure to let me know if you’ve used this app or its update today in the comments below.

Read the Full Press Release from Sony;

New Live Gallery Feature for Socially Distanced Live Events

Visual Story Version 1.1’s new Live Gallery feature allows professional event photographers to meet the growing demand for remote participation during the actual event. This enables the photographer’s clients to share photo galleries with their friends, family and colleagues, to then view photos of their event, such as a wedding, corporate, school or sporting event, in real-time to create a more immersive experience.

Live Gallery helps simplify a professional workflow by allowing Auto transfer while shooting with a compatible Sony Alpha brand camera[ii], automated image selection using AI, and applying edit presets to all images within a live gallery at the same time. Live Gallery viewers can also like specific photos, which the photographer can use to choose final image selections to deliver to their client.

Upgraded Selection Options

The newly updated Visual Story app also now includes an object detection filter to easily locate images focusing on specific items such as a cake, food, tableware, and jewelry. The photographer can also choose images that are only included in a live gallery or those with likes.

Compatibility and Availability

Visual Story Version 1.1 is available now for iOS in the App Store for free and is compatible with select Sony cameras including Alpha 7C, Alpha 7R IV, Alpha 7S III, Alpha 9, Alpha 9 II as well as Alpha 7 III (updated to firmware version 4.0 or later), Alpha 1 and FX3i.

Sony’s new Visual Story is available to download for free HERE, and development on additional platforms is under discussion.

